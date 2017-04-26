Hootsuite Launches $5 Million Integration Fund to Accelerate Social Transformation in Enterprises

Integration Fund and New Partner Portal Makes it Simple for Developers to Build on the Hootsuite Platform

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, today launches the Hootsuite Integration Fund, a $5 million, multi-year fund to support developers building innovative, enterprise-strength integrations and business applications for the Hootsuite platform. This fund, along with a new partner portal will enable enterprises to easily extend social across the entire organization to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

"Hootsuite's wide adoption and fast-paced growth is due in large part to the contributions of developers to our ecosystem. We're investing in the Integration Fund to encourage them to continue to develop applications that enable our customers to connect social to marketing, analytics, and other business solutions they rely on every day," said Matt Switzer, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at Hootsuite.

Hootsuite offers the largest ecosystem of any social media management platform, comprised of hundreds of applications in the App Directory, and more than 2.5 million app installs. Hootsuite's investment in an Integration Fund will fuel even more innovative solutions, and further the company's commitment to building best-of-breed integrations that gives customers the flexibility to use solutions that best fit their needs.

"Hootsuite has enabled Synaptive to reach millions of customers while continuing to incubate innovative and relevant business applications on the Hootsuite platform. Synaptive has worked closely with Hootsuite to fuel the development of more than 15 enterprise strength integrations which has been a major revenue driver for our company," said David Dmytryshyn, CEO of Synaptive Technologies.

Developers can learn more about the Integration Fund and apply through the developer application process available at www.hootsuite.com/developers/fund. The decision for the use of funds towards a particular integration will be based on customer needs and alignment with the Hootsuite platform strategy. Funded applications will also receive go-to-market support and opportunities to participate in co-marketing initiatives.

In addition to the Integration Fund, Hootsuite has launched a new and expansive developer portal to provide full access to Hootsuite's SDKs and APIs, a developer blog, and technical support, to make it easier and faster to build integrations on the Hootsuite platform.

The Integration Fund and new developer portal are key pillars of Hootsuite's partner ecosystem which is comprised of best-of-breed alliance, technology, digital service, and developer partners. Hootsuite's commitment to an open ecosystem enables customers to seamlessly weave social across their organization and integrate with business-critical technologies.

