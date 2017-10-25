Hop-on Subsidiary Re-Medical Turns on CO2 Extraction for THC Cannabis and CBD Hemp in California

TEMECULA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Hop-on, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HPNN) announced today its subsidiary, Re-Medical, Inc., is now extracting organic flowers of different strains of Medical MMJ and Hemp CBD products in California. No pesticides, Solvent Free, C02 extracted, Pure organic products.

Products are currently being offered are:

THC flavors are Natural, Coconut, Butterscotch, Ginger Tinctures from 200mg to 600mg.

Re-Medical also offers a various other vapor THC assorted products, like Indica, Sativa and Hybrid flower CO2 extracted organic oils.

Hemp CBD only products for sale are:

Re-Medical CBD Capsules Non-GMO Capsules filled with CBD Oil infused into all organic cold press Hemp Seed Oil

Re-Medical Sublingual CBD Tincture Organic Oils

CBD Lozenges in various flavors

CBD rub for back and joint pain

CBD Isolates for infused food, topical and internal use

CBD Pet Tincture

Re-Medical Calming Cough syrup with Melatonin infused with Organic Hemp CO2 extracted Oils

Re-Medical is actively pursuing sales channels for distribution of its products. Currently, Re-Medical has opportunities for production and distribution of the Company's various innovative products for delivery of standardized cannabinoid formulations. Partnerships, technology licensing agreements, and distribution contracts are being offered to locally authorized marijuana cultivators, producers of infused products, and medical marijuana dispensaries in California.

Re-Medical's mission is to provide solutions for patients desiring to use cannabis as a nutraceutical alternative to traditional or prescription medications.

Re-Medical is a Hop-on company focused on alternative ways to deliver vitamins, supplements and other healthful products such as cannabis, utilizing transdermal patches, oils, capsules and other novel technologies. The company has developed and isolated the benefits of cannabis and other vital plant extracts for best patient care. There are an estimated 80+ cannabinoids found in cannabis, each providing distinctive neuropathic effects.

Cannabinoid Products have been shown to help with:

Pain

The painkilling properties of THC were initially documented in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics in 1975. Subsequent clinical studies in Europe demonstrated that whole plant THC combined with whole plant CBD work better than THC alone for treating chronic pain.

"Electrophysiological, neurochemical, and behavioral studies have shown that cannabinoids (marijuana-like drugs) suppress pain neurotransmission." - National Institute of Mental Health's (NIMH) Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Regulation, IRP, noted on the NIMH website, updated Jan. 25, 2002

Stroke

U.S. government-sponsored research at the National Institute of Mental Health determined that THC and CBD both protect brain cells from the effects of stroke and acute head injuries. Drawing upon this research, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secured a patent, titled "Cannabinoids as Antioxidants and Neuroprotectants," in 2003. The patent asserted that THC and CBD "are found to have particular application as neuroprotectants, for example in limiting neurological damage following ischemic insults, such as stroke and trauma, or in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and HIV dementia."

Lung Cancer

Harvard University researchers found that THC cuts tumor growth in common lung cancer in half and "significantly reduces the ability of the cancer to spread" -- which helps to explain why smoking marijuana doesn't cause lung cancer.

Breast Cancer

The California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) in San Francisco studied the effects of CBD and THC on breast cancer cells and found that both compounds have significant antitumoral properties, but the combination of CBD and THC had a more potent antitumoral effect on human cell lines than either compound when tested alone.

Brain Cancer

California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) scientists in San Francisco found that CBD enhances the inhibitory effect of THC on human glioblastoma cells, a deadly form of brain cancer. "THC's anti-cancer benefits were derived largely from activating cannabinoid receptors, something CBD is not known to do," explained Dr. Jahan Marcu, lead author of the glioblastoma study. "CBD works through other molecular pathways. It enhances the benefits of THC while reducing side effects."

Alzheimer's Disease

Investigators at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, showed that THC inhibits an enzyme responsible for the accumulation of amyloid plaque that disrupts communication between brain cells, the hallmark of Alzheimer's-related dementia.

ADHD

A 2010 study in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology reported that oral THC improved symptoms of ADHD and Tourette's syndrome in a teenager.

Tourette's Syndrome

A 2010 study in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology reported that oral THC improved symptoms of ADHD and Tourette's syndrome in a teenager.

Peter Michaels, CEO, stated, "Currently Hop-on and Re-Medical are in the process of becoming current on all its reporting to States and OTC Markets. Re-Medical is poised to launch is new website and social medial campaign."

Hop-on, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HPNN) is a global ODM and OEM manufacturer of electronics, based in the United States. Over the past 25 years, Hop-on has successfully secured essential patents for mobile communications and computing technologies, and is respected for developing the world's first disposable cell phone. Hop-on's focus on smartphones and innovative mobile device applications is bringing cost friendly solutions to today's demanding world market. Hop-on is also diversified in delivering cannabis remedies. For more information, please visit www.re-medical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.