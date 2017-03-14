Hopewell Featured on HBO VICE News Tonight

MESOPOTAMIA, OH--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Hopewell Residential Therapeutic Farm was featured by HBO as part of Episode 59 on its well-known HBO VICE Tonight series. Hopewell was positioned as a viable option to meeting the shortage of psychiatric beds in the United States, according to Rick Karges, Hopewell Executive director.

"The segment runs for five minutes and covers the Hopewell approach to healing and effective therapies," said Karges. "The episode captures numerous sights found on the 300 acre farm, interviews with therapists and close ups of our residents."

The entire HBO VICE Tonight video can be viewed at www.hopewellcommunity.org/photos-videos.

"We appreciate the coverage from HBO. It accurately captures the essence of Hopewell and why it is a best option for persons dealing with serious mental illness," Karges concluded.

About Hopewell

Hopewell is a 300-acre residential working farm located in Mesopotamia, Ohio, where adults with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression learn to manage their mental illness and return to independent life. Hopewell is the only therapeutic farm community in Ohio. It is ODMHAS-licensed and CARF-accredited. Hopewell is a member of National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Residential Treatment Association. Information and assessments are available by contacting Laura Scarnecchia, clinician/admissions coordinator at 440.426.2009. Visit www.hopewellcommunity.org.