Hopewell Promotes Tours, Assessments and Farm Market Visits During May Mental Health Awareness Month

MESOPOTAMIA, OH--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Hopewell therapeutic farm for people with mental illness is promoting tours and assessments for residential candidates along with trips to its Farm & Craft Market during Mental Health Awareness Month in May, according to Rick Karges, Executive Director/CEO.

"Here is a chance for people to visit Hopewell. Persons seeking help or their caregivers can determine whether Hopewell is the right place for them. People in northeast Ohio can take a ride in country and visit our farm including our Farm & Craft Market," said Karges. "The proceeds from market sales help to support our residents and the breakthrough work we do to find better ways to deal with mental illness." The market is open Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

Outcomes studies since 2006 have shown the effectiveness of Hopewell's program, a model that incorporates a bio-psycho-social orientation to promote wellness and sustained recovery. The healing power of nature, meaningful work and community -- along with a caring and high-quality staff -- have led to Hopewell's unique model of mental health care that successfully promotes self-worth, self-confidence and a greater independence for adults dealing with mental illness.

The "Hopewell Model" actually is a newer version of an old methodology called "moral treatment." Dating back to the early 1800's in Europe, the concept of moral treatment focused on treating individuals with equality and respect within the context of a healthy living and learning environment. People with mental illness are able to express their feelings and views freely, as well as actively participate in decisions affecting their lives. This is the basis of today's "therapeutic community."

A shopping trip to Hopewell Farm & Craft Market will not be something you will soon forget. Please take a scenic drive and visit this market for one-of-a-kind gifts that teach invaluable skills and healing.

"One of the many ways Hopewell encourages treatment and healing is through arts and a structured work environment," said Karges. "These two aspects perfectly align with healing on the therapeutic farm and are highlights in the Farm & Craft Market."

All of the wares on sale are handmade by or with assistance from Hopewell residents. Natural materials from the farm are used as much as possible. These include dried herbs, flowers, rock, slate, wood, feathers and more. Some of the other items that can be purchased include birdhouses, artwork, jewelry, candles and organic soap. Depending on the season, eggs and syrup can also be found.

About Hopewell

Hopewell is a 300-acre residential working farm located in Mesopotamia, Ohio, where adults with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression learn to manage their mental illness and return to independent life. Hopewell is the only therapeutic farm community in Ohio. It is ODMHAS-licensed and CARF-accredited. Hopewell is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Residential Treatment Association.