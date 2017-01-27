Horace Mann to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results on February 6, 2017

Conference call to discuss results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2016

SPRINGFIELD, IL--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE : HMN) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings on Monday, February 6, 2017 after the market closes. The earnings press release and investor financial supplement will be available shortly thereafter within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.horacemann.com. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be simulcast over the Internet. Please log-on to the call 15 minutes in advance to register for access to the call and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available via the Internet or telephone for those unable to listen to the call live.

What: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Conference Call When: February 7, 2017 9:00 a.m. ET Access Live: investors.horacemann.com Toll-Free - 877-269-7756 ID Number: 13654233

Other - 201-689-7817 Access Replay: Internet replay will be available through February 7, 2018 Telephone replay will be available through March 7, 2017 Toll-Free - 877-660-6853 ID Number: 13654233

Other - 201-612-7415

Horace Mann -- the largest national multiline insurance company focusing on educators' financial needs -- provides auto, homeowners and life insurance, retirement products and other financial solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit www.horacemann.com.

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2016 and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.