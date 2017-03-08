Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4%

SPRINGFIELD, IL--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE : HMN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 4% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, which will increase to $0.275 per share. This represents an annualized dividend of $1.10 per share and follows a 6% increase declared in March 2016.

"The Board's decision to raise the dividend for the ninth consecutive year reflects not only our strong 2016 operating results, but also Horace Mann's continued commitment to return capital to shareholders through regular dividend increases," stated Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that our strong momentum of profitable growth will continue in 2017."

The quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March ­­­20, 2017.

Horace Mann -- the largest national multiline insurance company focusing on educators' financial needs -- provides auto, homeowners and life insurance, retirement products and other financial solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit www.horacemann.com.

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2016 and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

