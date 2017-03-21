Horizon Display Details 12-Week Plan to Launching a Successful Experiential Marketing Campaign

Interactive Solution Leader's New E-Book Takes a Week-by-Week Approach to Keeping Experiential Marketing Projects on Time and on Budget

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Horizon Display, an industry leader of interactive experiences and applications, announced today it is publishing a guide that provides a week-by-week plan for launching an experiential marketing campaign. The e-book, 12-Week Guide to a Successful Experiential Marketing Activation, is available for free download at http://info.horizondisplay.com/12-week-guide-to-a-successful-experiential-marketing-activation.

Executing an experiential marketing campaign can seem like a gargantuan task; all the enthusiasm present during the conceptual phase may fade once the realities of launching the project set in. Furthermore, starting such a campaign from a place of disorganization can lead to panic, budget overruns, a less-than-successful end result, and the risk of damaging the relationship with the client. The key to keeping an experiential marketing campaign on target and turning it into a masterpiece of branding is a reliable launch strategy. Horizon Display's new guide details a 12-week plan for seamlessly bringing a project to launch. The week-by-week action plan includes strategies such as:

Twelve weeks out: Putting together a pitch

Nine weeks out: Getting vendors on board

Four weeks out: Start preliminary promotion

One week out: Finalize the installation plan

"It won't matter how much runway you give yourself if you don't have a launch strategy," says Matthew Cutone, President/CEO of Horizon Display. "Each project is different, and so is the launch experience. Our new e-book presents a comprehensive plan, from initial steps all the way to launch week, so that marketers don't fall behind in turning an exciting concept into a successful campaign."

About Horizon Display

Horizon Display believes that interactive technology is more than just a fad: It's at the precipice of a revolution in marketing, retail, and business on a global level. Horizon Display delivers extraordinary customer experiences and business results through interactive solutions. Our touch applications and interactive surfaces are designed for growing startups and national brands to improve their competitive advantage. We impress customers with an unexpected level of response, and we bring insight that helps them achieve their objectives. For more information, visit www.horizondisplay.com.

