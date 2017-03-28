Horizon Display Launches Fuse

Interactive Touchscreen Leader's Dynamic Software Solution Allows Users to Create and Manage Their Own Touchscreen Apps

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Horizon Display, an industry leader of interactive touchscreen technology, is proud to announce the official launch of Fuse -- a dynamic interactive touchscreen solution and back-end content management system that allows users to create their own personal interactive applications. Fuse launched today, and more information on this innovative solution is available at http://info.horizondisplay.com/fuse-launch.

The touchscreen experience comprises two key elements: hardware and software. When planning an interactive customer experience strategy, many companies focus more on selecting the right hardware (e.g., wall, table, kiosk, or monitor) and overlook choosing the best software to suit their needs. Software is the engine that drives an organization's unique digital experience and objective. The traditional process in creating touchscreen applications can take months and be expensive. Horizon Display created Fuse, a subscription based app builder, to eliminate the hurdles and unpleasantness of going custom.

Fuse allows users to create their own apps through a powerful but easy-to-use cloud-based platform. Users log in from any internet connection, build out an application from a wide variety of templates and modules, and deploy it to their interactive devices anywhere in the world. Fuse is perfect for businesses or agencies looking to create interactive experiences, but without the hassle of complicated product demos, a long development process, and unexpected costs. Features of the solution include:

Scalability: Small and large deployments are supported.

Small and large deployments are supported. Modules: Drag-and-drop modules permit even non-technical users to quickly get up and running.

Drag-and-drop modules permit even non-technical users to quickly get up and running. Remote management: Users log in from any device to upload new content or change existing apps on any of their touchscreens worldwide.

Users log in from any device to upload new content or change existing apps on any of their touchscreens worldwide. Industry-specific applications: Layouts and templates are available for more than a dozen industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and education.

"Horizon Display already is the market leader in interactive hardware, so our move into innovative software is only natural," says Matthew Cutone, President/CEO of Horizon Display. "Fuse allows users to create interactive touchscreen experiences through an intuitive, flexible, and friction-less platform. We are empowering clients through simplicity and transparency without significant investment. Fuse is eliminating the barriers of entry for going interactive."

For more information about Fuse or the other services that Horizon Display offers, visit the company's website at www.horizondisplay.com.

About Horizon Display

Horizon Display believes that interactive technology is more than just a fad: It's at the precipice of a revolution in marketing, retail, and business on a global level. Horizon delivers extraordinary customer experiences and business results through interactive solutions. Our touch applications and interactive surfaces are designed for growing startups and national brands to improve their competitive advantage. We impress customers with an unexpected level of response, and we bring insight that helps them achieve their objectives. For more information, visit www.horizondisplay.com.