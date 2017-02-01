Horizon Display Publishes Guide to Developing Dynamic Interactive Experiences

Interactive Experience Leader's New E-Book Details How Creative Agencies Can Combine Bold Ideas with Cutting-Edge Technology to Deliver Immersive Campaigns That Resonate with Consumers

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Horizon Display, an industry leader of interactive experiences and applications, announced today it is publishing a guide for creative agencies looking to deliver impact through interactive solutions. The e-book, The Busy Creative's Guide to Kick Ass Interactive Experiences, is available for free download at http://info.horizondisplay.com/busy-creatives-visual-guide-to-kick-ass-interactive-experiences.

Interactive experiences have become the lifeblood of marketing. They leverage cutting-edge technologies, connect the offline and online worlds, and extend campaigns beyond the initial event in order to engender loyalty in a brand's audience. This evolution has upped the ante in terms of client expectations for the creative agencies they work with. Horizon's new e-book details how creatives can turn great ideas into impactful interactive experiences that resonate with clients and their customers. Among the guide's features:

Key questions agencies should ask when developing an interactive experience

Software and hardware considerations

Advice for launching the campaign

"You don't have to look far to recognize the transformative impact that interactive experiences have made on the advertising landscape," says Matthew Cutone, Founder and President/CEO of Horizon Display. "Your imagination is truly the limit when it comes to the new world of interactive experiences-but only with a well-constructed strategy can you successfully leverage today's sophisticated marketing technology to make a brilliant concept an incredible reality. Our new guide is a resource for agencies looking to turn bold ideas into dynamic results."

For more information about this e-book or the services that Horizon Display offers, visit the company's website at www.horizondisplay.com.

About Horizon Display

Horizon Display believes that interactive technology is more than just a fad: It's at the precipice of a revolution in marketing, retail, and business on a global level. Horizon delivers extraordinary customer experiences and business results through interactive solutions. Our touch applications and interactive surfaces are designed for growing startups and national brands to improve their competitive advantage. We impress customers with an unexpected level of response, and we bring insight that helps them achieve their objectives. For more information, visit www.horizondisplay.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128967/Images/the-busy-creatives-guide-f51f9e8adf8cbaaaa1915b64cfe02637.jpg