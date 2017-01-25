Horizonte Appoints Feasibility Study Manager for Araguaia Nickel Project

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Horizonte Minerals Plc, (TSX:HZM)(AIM:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Wagner Lucio Oliveira to a non-board position as its Feasibility Study Manager ('FS Manager') for the Company's 100% owned Araguaia nickel project ('Araguaia' or 'the Project') which is being developed as the next major nickel project in Brazil.

Wagner brings with him a wealth of nickel experience having worked with Anglo American plc at its Barro Alto ferronickel mine in Brazil on its engineering, construction and start-up between 2007 to 2010. He is skilled in a wide range of technical areas including smelter technology, refining, processing, performance management, plant operations, project management and capital cost rationalisation. In addition to his nickel experience, Wagner has built a diverse skillset from work undertaken with other major companies such as Rio Tinto, Vale and most recently McKinsey & Company in Chile and Peru. Wagner has significant experience in the controlled planning, scheduling and operational readiness of large-scale projects and a proven track record in delivering on operational improvement and cost reductions.

Horizonte CEO Jeremy Martin said, "We are delighted to welcome Wagner to Horizonte as the Feasibility Manager to run the study on the Araguaia nickel project. He will be key as we work through the selection process to award the contracts for the Feasibility Study henceforth, in managing the study to deliver it on time and budget. Wagner has considerable experience in nickel having worked with Anglo American plc on its Barro Alto ferro nickel operation and prior to this at the Codemin ferro nickel plant in Brazil. We welcome Wagner to the team and believe his experience will be invaluable as we move into the next phase of project development."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajas mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2019.

The Project has good infrastructure in place including rail, road, water and power.

Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including Teck Resources Limited 17.9%, Henderson Global Investors 14.11%, Richard Griffiths 13.8%, JP Morgan 8.98%, Hargreave Hale 6.84% and Glencore 6.4%%.

