Horizonte Minerals - Result of AGM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2017 (the "Meeting").

The nominees listed in the management information circular dated 16 March 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Against % David Hall 504,830,563 99.8% 100,000 0.2% Jeremy Martin 534,097,863 100% 0 0% Owen Bavinton 504,590,163 99.8% 100,000 0.2% William Fisher 504,590,163 99.8% 100,000 0.2% Allan Walker 504,590,163 99.8% 100,000 0.2% Alexander Christopher 533,997,863 99.8% 100,000 0.2%

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajas mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2019.

The Project has good infrastructure in place including rail, road, water and power.

Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including Teck Resources Limited 17.9%, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 14.11%, Richard Griffiths 13.8%, JP Morgan 8.98%, Hargreave Hale 6.84% and Glencore 6.4%.

