Hornby Bay Receives Exploration Permit

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:HBE) is pleased to announce that has received an exploration permit from the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines to conduct drilling on its 100% owned East Clavos Gold Property in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp. The Company plans to undertake a diamond drill program consisting of a minimum of 8 drill holes totaling up to a length of 1,300 metres, subject to completion of a financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Shares Outstanding: 58,159,989