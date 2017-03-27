Hotel Deals Offer Junkanoo Beach Getaway Adventures

Packages at Courtyard Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach Add Fun to Vacation Travel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Experience the Bahamas and Junkanoo Beach with Nassau hotel deals designed to add fun and adventure to your vacation. Discover secluded passages of the Gulf Stream or swim with schools of colorful fish when booking hotel packages that will make planning your getaway to the Bahamas easier than ever.

Bringing the local culture to life for travelers who want to experience more, the Courtyard Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach is offering guests the opportunity to book their stay with an inclusive adventure.

Island Getaway Package*

Prepare to hear pirate tales and venture off the beaten path of downtown Nassau with this hotel deal that uncovers the history of the Bahamas and its designation as the "Pirates Republic." Sample savory Bahamian delicacies and enjoy rum tastings on this guided walking tour that reveals profiteering tales of old when the city's historic properties stored liquor for ocean transport and the downtown area was nicknamed "Booze Avenue". Package includes hotel accommodations, daily breakfast for two and the one-day Rum-Runner's Passage Tour for two persons. Rum Runner Tours are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday only. Persons must be 18 years or older. Tours are within walking distance from the hotel.

Snorkel Venture Package*

Swim with schools of colorful fish with this undersea extravaganza of living coral and tropical marine life. Snorkel in the shallows of Nassau's famous reefs, Hollywood movie sets or mysterious sunken shipwrecks. Each trip takes advantage of multiple and diverse underwater sites. Weather permitting, and with the unwavering nerve of fellow passengers, this adventure also visits sharks....

Package includes hotel accommodations, box lunch for two people and a one-day Snorkel Trip for two. Snorkel tours are five hours, which includes travel time for activity transfers. Participants must be in good physical health. Children under the age of 18 must participate with a parent or guardian. Children under the age of four are not permitted on vessel. Morning and evening tours are available. Tours include complimentary round trip transfers from the hotel, use of mask, fins, snorkel and snorkel vest. Wet suit not included.

*Valid seven days a week. Package is valid for two or more nights' stay. Tickets to be collected at the hotel's Front Desk. Additional tickets may be purchased at the hotel's front desk at an additional fee. Note that tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable. Limited number of rooms are available for this promotion. Tax is additional. Offers do not apply to groups of 10 rooms or more and may not be combined with any other promotions. Blackout dates may apply. Advance reservations required. Rates are, per room, per night based on double occupancy and availability at the time of reservations.

About the Courtyard Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach

Discover the Bahamas with stunning coastal views and spacious hotel rooms in Nassau at the Courtyard Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach. Caribbean hospitality and welcoming beds combine to ensure a relaxed and rejuvenating stay, just steps from the sparkling shores of Junkanoo Beach. On-site dining at The Bistro includes healthy choices, a variety of breakfast and dinner options, an evening bar and specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee. Other features include an outdoor pool surrounded by comfortable lounges, a well-equipped fitness center and 500 square feet of meeting space. Choose from guest rooms with oceanfront views or poolside access and experience Nassau from our four-star accommodations.