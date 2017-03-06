Hotel in Downtown San Diego Names John Parker New Director of Sales

Sales Leader Brings 25 Years of Hospitality Experience to Renaissance San Diego Hotel

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Promoting events in San Diego has become a lifetime career for John Parker, the newly named Director of Sales at the downtown Renaissance San Diego Hotel. After dedicating many of the past 25 years to the city's hospitality industry, Parker steps into this new role with plans to assist the Renaissance San Diego team in expanding the property's vision.

"As the new Director of Sales here at the Renaissance San Diego Hotel, I will oversee sales and marketing efforts as we move into 2017 and beyond," said Parker, who just last week was named "Salesperson of the Year" during the 38th Annual Gold Key Awards. He was one of just nine individuals recognized during the event for their significant contributions to the betterment of the tourism industry in San Diego.

Getting his start in the hospitality industry working in operations, Parker has been active in the sales discipline since 1997, working for independent hotels and brands. With a long Marriott tenure in his portfolio, he was recognized as "Director of Sales Leader of the Year" by the Courtyard brand in 2014.

"We're delighted to welcome John as the hotel's sales leader, and are looking toward exciting new adventures on the horizon," said Malia Empron, General Manager of Renaissance San Diego Hotel. "With his vast knowledge of downtown San Diego and years of applicable experience with Marriott branded hotels, he will be instrumental in propelling our property into the future."

The Renaissance hotel's stylish sophistication and sleek designs are complimented by luxury amenities to help business and leisure travelers make the most of their stay in downtown San Diego. From its 14,000 square feet of event space and spacious guest rooms to the chic Rooftop Bar and California fare at the Kelvin Restaurant, the lodging is embedded with a feeling of adventure, surprise and inspirational charm.

About the Renaissance San Diego Hotel

Situated in the heart of the city's most popular attractions, the Renaissance San Diego Hotel welcomes guests with full-service amenities in a contemporary and vibrant setting. Pet-friendly, the hotel's inviting atmosphere and convenient location near San Diego Bay allows guests to feel at home while enjoying spacious accommodations and easy access to Little Italy, the historic Gaslamp Quarter, baseball games at Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, Seaport Village and more. Unique dining options include the Rooftop Bar where city views and eclectic décor combine with light fare, cocktails, beer and wine to create a relaxing social destination, and the popular Kelvin Restaurant for refreshing California fare. Additional on-site services include a Concierge desk, fitness center and outdoor pool.