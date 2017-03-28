Hotwire Public Relations adds 20 Clients in North America Reflecting its Strength in Thought Leadership, Integrated Communications, Media Relations, Content and Web Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Hotwire Public Relations Group, the global integrated communications consultancy, today announced the addition of over 20 clients in North America from global enterprise and consumer brands to emerging companies looking to disrupt their markets. The addition of these new clients comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of Eastwick, strengthening Hotwire's reach and expertise as a global firm with integrated services and the deep connections of a local agency.

Hotwire credits its growth to a continued demand from companies to break through noisy markets with differentiated narratives and creative integrated campaigns that reach audiences that matter. Whether those campaigns are anchored around media relations, social strategy, content marketing, full company rebrand, or a broad hyper-growth strategy, industry leaders are turning to Hotwire as their agency partner of choice.

According to Hotwire's latest CMO-In-Residence, Luanne Tierney, "Marketing has changed dramatically with the rapid shifts in technology. It is no longer categorized as B-to-C or B-to-B but now B-to-H (Human). The landscape has changed. Consumer expectations have become business expectations that demand a response." Through Hotwire's Client Services and Digital Brand Lab, the agency provides services that meet these new challenges and deliver on the most demanding business goals of its clients.

"We're offering something unique to the market by providing companies of all sizes an alternative to the usual multinational suspects," said Hotwire CEO North America, Barbara Bates. "We are addressing key business pain points with our integrated approach to communications and our focus on delivering what CMOs really need in a partner."

Key Client Highlights Include:

Keeper Security, the leading password manager and digital vault

Keeper Security is transforming the way businesses and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cyber theft and increase online productivity. As the leading password manager and digital vault, Keeper helps millions of people and thousands of businesses substantially mitigate the risk of a data breach. Through Hotwire PR's efforts to gain awareness for Keeper in the consumer space, it was clear that consumers needed to know more about how to keep their data safe. Hotwire worked with Keeper to release a consumer-facing piece of research called "The 25 Most Common Passwords of 2016," and focused on gaining awareness with key media targets in the consumer and tech space, as well as top-tier business press.

Looker, a complete data platform that offers data analytics, exploration and insights to every function of a business and easily integrates into every departmental application to get data directly into the decision-making process.

Looker was seeking a dynamic, well-connected and creative communications agency to help elevate awareness of the company, its products and services. Looker is in a strong growth phase in terms of overall business, but also in terms of geographic and market expansion and employee growth. Hotwire is focused on taking the company's awareness to the next level through our experience with companies at a similar growth stage as well as understanding of the BI, Analytics and Big Data market.

New Teacher Center, national non-profit organization in the U.S. dedicated to delivering on the promise of public education

New Teacher Center partners with school districts across the country to accelerate educator effectiveness, reduce teacher churn and improve student achievement. In 2016, New Teacher Center saw more independent research results and recognition of its work than ever before. To mark the year as an inflection point in its growth, NTC decided to create a digital annual report. It selected Hotwire's Digital Brand Lab to develop an interactive experience, including two videos that give an overview of its work and feature the forward-looking vision of its 2020 Plan. With deep understanding of NTC's goals and audience, Hotwire produced a report with the theme Accelerate, partnering closely with the client team each step of the way to capture the impact and inspiration of NTC's work in education.

Sierra Wireless, a multinational wireless communications equipment designer and manufacturer

Sierra Wireless is a leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), offering the most comprehensive portfolio of wireless devices, including 2G, 3G, and 4G embedded modules and gateways which are seamlessly integrated with secure cloud and connectivity services. Sierra Wireless has chosen to work with Hotwire to refine its core messaging and further establish itself as an industry thought leader through corporate brand/profile development -- building credibility and increasing its cadence with business media in order to increase its share of voice within the market.

Tech21, the leader in impact protection for mobile devices

Tech21 is the leading impact protection smartphone case company in the US. It was looking for a partner to not only get its products in front of media and influencers across lifestyle, fashion, parenting, travel, mobile and tech, but also increase visibility of the company. In the competitive pitch, Hotwire impressed tech21 with its deep media and influencer knowledge and relationships, as well as creative thinking for how to tell the brand and corporate story.

United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company

United Rentals, Inc., the largest equipment rental company in the world with an integrated network of 887 rental locations in 49 states and every Canadian province, serves construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. United Rentals engaged Hotwire PR's Digital Brand Lab to raise brand awareness via social media and drive growth of its online communities. Through original though-leadership content and targeted paid media advertisement United Rentals is able to reach brand advocates as well as new fans and followers for education and engagement.

"Working with Hotwire to elevate United Rentals' thought leadership and social engagement has increased the quality of conversations we have with our customers," said Chris Hummel, Chief Marketing Officer, United Rentals. "Hotwire has become an extension of our team and has truly rolled up its sleeves to help us think creatively and drive the conversation in the market."

Some additional client highlights include:

4C Insights: is a global leader in data science and media technology with solutions for multi-screen convergence

Certain: the leading enterprise Event Automation solution that helps data-driven marketers and event professionals integrate rich buying signals and attendee insights into omni-channel marketing campaigns to improve sales and marketing results and deliver event ROI

Velocity Worldwide: a customer engagement specialist that develops personalization and insight technologies designed to grow retail businesses

And to cap off a truly momentous 2016, Hotwire was recognized with top honors in Bulldog Reporter's Stars of PR Awards for Technology Agency of the Year and Midsize Agency of the Year. Read More

To learn more about Hotwire PR and to speak with our team, contact Erin McCabe, SVP: erin.mccabe@hotwirepr.com.

Additional Resources

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HotwireprUS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HotwirePR/?fref=ts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/320860?trk=prof-0-ovw-curr_pos

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a global integrated communications agency dedicated to helping ambitious companies change their game, build their reputation, and stand out from the crowd. Our communications experts provide clients with in-depth knowledge and experience across a number of market categories. From Sydney to San Francisco, we're a team business, with a 'one office' mentality. Our international team works across our 22 locations, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia, together with co-branded partners Yellow Communications in the Netherlands and Belgium, Active in the Middle East and VIANEWS in Brazil, as well as other affiliate partners. We bring the best of our knowledge, skills and experience to all of our clients wherever they are in the world.

Hotwire is wholly owned by Enero Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX : EGG). The Enero Group is a boutique network of marketing and communications businesses that include BMF, CPR, Dark Blue Sea, Frank PR, Hotwire, Naked Communications, OB Media, Precinct, The Digital Edge and The Leading Edge.

For more information about the new Hotwire, please click here.