Hotwire unveils bold new brand to support ambitious growth strategy and global challenger position

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Hotwire, the global communications agency, today announced a rebrand representing a new vision, a new attitude -- and one global experience built around teams and clients.

Hot on the heels of the appointment of Barbara Bates as the agency's new CEO, Hotwire has mapped out an ambitious growth plan focused on offering a real global alternative to the large multinationals. The rebrand supports this ambition to become 'the best agency you'll ever work with', helping CMOs better engage and connect with their customers.

Barbara Bates explained, "This is more than a brand overhaul. This is about the bold new direction we have taken with our business -- to go beyond PR, beyond borders and beyond B2B tech. It's a celebration of our evolution as an agency and the limitless mindset we've created within our team and clients."

The new brand was created by Hotwire's in-house branding experts, led by Sahana Jayaraman, SVP and head of the global Digital Brand Lab (DBL) team. She said of the work, "The brand reflects our confident and sometimes quirky personality, and direct and personal tone and style. The hot pink we've chosen suggests the contrast we need to create for clients to cut through the noise, push past the status quo, and win together."

Over the last year Hotwire has seen great momentum through the acquisition of Eastwick, a top US tech agency and the appointment of Barbara Bates as CEO, followed by other global leadership appointments including Alex MacLaverty as Chief Operating Officer and Emma Hazan as Global Head of Consumer. It's also seen significant global expansion through the launch of GoHotwire!, an internal global travel and transfer program, its exclusive partnership with VIANEWS in Brazil, and the opening of a pop-up Hotwire office in Minneapolis.

Check out the brand celebration:

Join Hotwire's celebration on social media with #HWLimitless or visit www.hotwireglobal.com.

Twitter @hotwireglobal

Instagram @hotwireglobal

LinkedIn

Facebook

Notes to editors

For more information, please email sharon.kane@hotwirepr.com

About Hotwire

Hotwire, the global communications agency, helps CMOs better engage and connect with their customers. From Sydney to San Francisco, we operate with a borderless mind-set across 22 locations including the UK, US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia, together with co-branded partners Yellow Communications in the Netherlands and Belgium, Active DMC in the Middle East and VIANEWS in Brazil, as well as other affiliate partners. For more information, please visit www.hotwireglobal.com

About Enero