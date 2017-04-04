Hourglass Brewing and Subrosa Brand Collaborate for New and Exclusive Craft Brew

Award-winning craft brewery and BMX bike company release a brand new pale ale at the inaugural Under the Rose bike and brew event

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Hourglass Brewing, a Central Florida, award-winning craft brewery and taproom that prides itself on world class craft beers and use of all natural, local, and unique ingredients announces its collaboration with Subrosa BMX company. The two Orlando-based companies are teaming up for the release of an exclusive "Under the Rose Pale Ale," in conjunction with Subrosa's debut of the 700C bike.

In efforts to promote the exclusive release of the new pale ale and 700c bike, the two companies are hosting the first "Under the Rose" event. Tying into the event theme, the name Subrosa, means "under the rose," and in honor of the brand, Hourglass will be debuting its crushable Under the Rose pale ale. The event will be hosted at Hourglass Brewing's Longwood location and feature hand-painted bikes from local artists Boy Kong, Horsebites, Halsi, and Wolfrich. Additionally, the event will feature the 700C bike, prizes, and giveaways.

"We wanted to create a craft beer that embodies Subrosa's brand and offers truly unique flavors for this debut event," said Mike DeLancett, head brewer at Hourglass Brewing. "This New England-style pale ale is a bit cloudier from the yeast and grain bill, and is distinguished by the fruity and floral character of the hops. In addition, this particular beer was brewed with rose hips, an accessory fruit of the rose plant, and will be exclusively available on draft at the Hourglass taproom day of, and in 16 oz. tall boy cans around the state of Florida."

The "Under the Rose" event will take place on April 8, 2017 at 8 p.m. EST at Hourglass Brewing located at 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd Longwood, Fla. The event is for guests 18 and older; 21 and older for drinks. The event will kick off with an alley cat race, where all ages are welcome.

"We are so stoked to debut our 700C UTB line at Hourglass Brewing with an alley cat race, art show, and the release of the Subrosa/Hourglass Under The Rose Pale Ale," said Ryan Sher, Subrosa brand manager. "We're looking forward to an awesome event and seeing a great crowd support two local companies coming together."

About Hourglass Brewing:

Hourglass Brewing is an award-winning, craft brewery and taproom that prides itself on its world class craft beers and use of all natural, local, and exotic ingredients. They are the proud home of an extensive barrel aging and wild beer program, bringing new and exciting beers to the Florida Craft beer market, as well as a 240 seat taproom for guests. As of 2017, Hourglass Brewery is considered Florida Brewery of the Year as noted by the New York International Beer Competition. For more information visit: http://thehourglassbrewery.com/

About Subrosa:

Subrosa- suhb roh-zuh: Meaning under the rose. Throughout history a rose hanging overhead was a symbol of secrecy and brotherhood. Whatever was spoken under a rose was to remain secret, sacred and subrosa. This icon hangs high above Subrosa's team and its fans. The goal of the brand is to create complete bikes and products that are affordable, reliable, and have an attention to detail that make each piece high quality and hard to duplicate by other brands. We also use the brand as a way to spread the BMX lifestyle and attitude to the world. More info at http://subrosabrand.com/