How to Build Customer Trust, Brand Protection and Sales using Smart Packaging, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Experts to discuss how smart packaging can create competitive differentiation through consumer trust and engagement

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Join Temogen Hield, CEO of DataDot Technology and Steve Delepine, VP of Business Development at DataTraceID for an informative live session on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 2pm EST.

Key topics for discussion will include how to:

Enhance your brand value and product assurance to create a compelling point of differentiation and customer experience

Build customer trust and assurance through product authentication and protection features Provide your customer the ability to validate the product before purchase to ensure it has not been tampered with or damaged Customer-facing digital authentication that allows your customer to use their smartphone to authenticate their purchase

Deepen customer engagement and communication through interactive product information platforms Our speakers will demonstrate the ability of smart packaging to educate your customers about your products and brand value Communicate directly with your customer via push-pull marketing and immediate customer feedback

Build customer loyalty and advocacy, leading to increased product sales and referrals Turn your customers into your advocate and brand ambassadors, with built-in social media promotion and sharing

Capture and leverage customer and product data to build valuable insights on product usage and tracking Leverage the digital platform to identify real-time location heat maps of your product sales Collate valuable customer data to determine buying trends and feedback to gain marketing insights



Brand owners are facing new challenges every year and must be able to adapt quickly to competitors, customer feedback, sales trends, brand reputation and trust issues.

The global growth and impact of counterfeiting is an ever-increasing threat to all companies and consumers. This has led to a growing concern by consumers of the authenticity and quality of products, leading consumers to seek and validate product information beyond the traditional mediums of product marketing. Authenticity and trust are the new imperatives for brands and provide a key opportunity for companies to differentiate and build brand value through product authentication, protection and consumer engagement.

The developments in smart packaging technology provide a competitive opportunity for those companies who take proactive steps to address and build strong consumer trust and loyalty.

The session will include examples for the Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, and Nutraceutical industries. For more information about this complimentary event, visit: How to Build Customer Trust, Brand Protection and Sales Using Smart Packaging

