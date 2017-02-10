How Fresh is Your Breath?

SOURCE: Ontario Dental Association
Make the Effort to Love Your Mouth, All Year Round
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - It's almost Valentine's Day, a time of enchantment and affection. But how much love and attention do you show your mouth? If you're not making the effort to practice good oral hygiene habits like brushing twice a day, flossing daily and going to the dentist for regular check-ups, then you're falling short of being a good partner in your mouth's fight against tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath.
We all know fresh breath and a healthy smile are important, so the Ontario Dental Association (ODA) is passing along some helpful hints on how to be ready for Valentine's Day or any day!
ODA President Dr. Jack McLister, says, "While persistent bad breath can be a sign of a more serious health condition, most of the time it's due to poor oral health-care routines. Show your mouth that you care by brushing and flossing every day."
About the Ontario Dental Association
The ODA has been the voluntary professional association for dentists in Ontario since 1867. Today, we represent more than 9,000, or nine in 10, dentists across the province. The ODA is Ontario's primary source of information on oral health and the dental profession. We advocate for accessible and sustainable optimal oral health for all Ontarians by working with health-care professionals, governments, the private sector and the public. For more information on this and other helpful dental care tips, visit www.youroralhealth.ca.
Media Contact:Maggie Blood ODA Communications and Public Affairsmblood@oda.ca 416-922-4162, ext. 3314
