How Fresh is Your Breath?

Make the Effort to Love Your Mouth, All Year Round

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - It's almost Valentine's Day, a time of enchantment and affection. But how much love and attention do you show your mouth? If you're not making the effort to practice good oral hygiene habits like brushing twice a day, flossing daily and going to the dentist for regular check-ups, then you're falling short of being a good partner in your mouth's fight against tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath.

We all know fresh breath and a healthy smile are important, so the Ontario Dental Association (ODA) is passing along some helpful hints on how to be ready for Valentine's Day or any day!

Regularly brushing your teeth, gums and tongue along with daily flossing will cut down on the bacteria that causes bad breath.

Stay hydrated throughout the day and evening and be aware that dry mouth is a common side effect of alcohol consumption and taking certain medications, like antibiotics.

Garlic, onions, dairy and meat may taste great but they're also known to cause smelly breath. Try ending your meal with some sugar-free gum or mints to keep fresh.

Not only is smoking terrible for your health, it's also brutal for your breath. Your dentist has helpful ideas on how you can quit smoking so don't be afraid to ask!

ODA President Dr. Jack McLister, says, "While persistent bad breath can be a sign of a more serious health condition, most of the time it's due to poor oral health-care routines. Show your mouth that you care by brushing and flossing every day."

