How Leveraging an Asia-Pacific Network Can Create Regional Efficiencies in Clinical Supply Management, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - The session will examine how to leverage the major clinical supply centers of China, Singapore and Japan to support clinical trials within the Asia-Pacific region for both local and global study sponsors, with featured speaker Daniel Gao, Site Director of Catalent's Clinical Supply Services in Shanghai. There will be two live broadcasts on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at 10am EDT (2pm GMT/UK) and on Wednesday November 1, 2017, at 10am CST, 7:30am IST (11am JST and 1pm AEDT).

Widespread and diverse, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region spans over two dozen countries where a population of over two billion and growing conduct business in more than a dozen major languages including Mandarin Chinese, English, French, Dutch, Korean, Japanese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, and Khmer. Unlike Europe where clinical trial regulations are largely standardized between the European member states, no such organization or harmonization exists in the APAC region. Therefore conducting multi-country studies within the region becomes much more complex for clinical sponsors to source comparators and manage the packaging and distribution of clinical supplies. Separate from regulatory hurdles, practical considerations including infrastructure availability and quality, language barriers, cultural business norms and local product availability can and do vary widely within the region and add a further level of complexity for sponsors.

Directing clinical supply for use in the region from a single location, whether located in or outside of the APAC region can be inefficient from both a cost and time standpoint. However, using a regional networked-based approach, study sponsors can create a clinical supply packaging and distribution engine within the APAC region that is well positioned to perform more effectively, efficiently and with less risk of supply chain disruption than what would be possible from a single source.

The speaker will explore clinical packaging, logistics and import/export considerations that should be taken into account when developing a clinical supply strategy, and why there is no substitute for on-the ground local expertise.

Learning Objectives:

Current trends and challenges within the APAC region

The regional regulatory environment

Why a single-location supply strategy may not be optimal

How best to leverage each of the major APAC clinical supply centers

The importance of having local knowledge and expertise

To learn more about this event visit: How Leveraging an Asia-Pacific Network Can Create Regional Efficiencies in Clinical Supply Management

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/16/11G146562/Images/Catalent_logo-cf1aa1292f8d9803a4491f640913f30b.jpg