How Smartphones Drive the Optical Fiber Cable Market and How Capstone Technologies Group Will Help Fill This Need

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - CAPSTONE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. ( OTC PINK : CBLY). Worldwide cell phone usage is up. The number of smartphone users in the world is expected to reach 2.6 billion by 2019. As the number of users continues to expand, the amount of data used per smartphone is also set to increase by more than 400% to support popular applications and streaming video content such as news services, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Uber, YouTube, NBC/CBS/ESPN/FOX and other live TV apps. As smartphones, wearables and tablets (and their apps) are further integrated in everyday aspects of our lives, more and more data is transmitted across the networks. Optical fiber is the highway for this data through the network. As current networks are upgraded and new networks are installed, the amount of optical fiber being used has never been greater.

World Wide Cell Phone Usage:

"Most of the mobile market growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of smartphones. In 2012, about a quarter of all mobile users were smartphone users. By 2018, this number is expected to double, reaching 50 percent. The number of smartphone users worldwide is expected to grow by one billion in a time span of five years, which means the number of smartphone users in the world is expected to reach 2.6 billion by 2019."

https://www.statista.com/statistics/274774/forecast-of-mobile-phone-users-worldwide/

There is more and more talk about data usage and cell phone plans. As data usage increases, there is a greater need for faster networks and more thorough coverage through the United States and the rest of the world.

AVERAGE CELLULAR TRAFFIC PER MOBILE DEVICE TYPE*

(MBs/month) 2014 2015 Non-Smartphone 22 105 M2M Module 70 366 Wearable Device 141 479 Smartphone 819 3,981 Tablet 2,076 10,767 Laptop 2,641 5,589

*Source: Cisco VNI Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast, 2014-2019

http://fortune.com/2015/09/17/cellphone-unlimited-data/

Capstone CTO Wesley Poff states, "When you consider the dramatic increase in smartphone users, and the additional amount of data that is transmitted to these cell phones, it is easy to see the need for additional bandwidth for networks. Optical fiber is the highway for the data on these networks. Capstone subsidiary, American Fiber Optics Group, will provide the necessary infrastructure to build and expand these highways to ensure superior clear connectivity for consumers into the future."

The market for optical fiber cable is steadily increasing as the consumer demand for more data increases. As network speeds continue to increase from 3G to 4G and then 5G in 2020, data usages in smartphones and tablets will continue to increase. Also, cell phone networks continue to expand throughout the world. The amount of optical fiber cable to support these networks will continue to expand.

Capstone Technologies Group is ready to bring additional preform and fiber manufacturing to a market currently limited by preform capacity. As optical fiber demand continues to grow, Capstone will continue to expand manufacturing capability to fulfill this demand.

Capstone Technologies Group is perfectly affixed as the Top Structure of a growing list of visionary technology companies, destined to change the world in which we live by taking up the challenge of making the USA the manufacturing giant it once enjoyed. We believe in the strength and ingenuity of the American manufacturing market and the people that are dedicated to bring the best of new technologies to the marketplace, right here in the place where the manufacturing industry was born. We will take the existing foundation and history of American greatness and integrate that with advances in technology, to bring to worldwide consumers those leading edge products they demand.

Capstone is focused on forward looking entities that have distinguished themselves as leaders in their fields and are looking for investment and leadership to move their vision to fruition. We can bring forth the financial, logistical and outside the box thinking to develop a succinct and streamlined path to market.

