Canada Revenue Agency

January 26, 2017 10:55 ET

How to manage the taxes of someone who has died

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) knows that dealing with the death of a loved one is difficult. With this in mind, here are a few things to consider when handling someone's taxes after they have passed away

What to do first

  1. Tell us the deceased's date of death as soon as possible. You can call us at 1-800-959-8281, or fill out the form on the back of RC4111, What to Do Following a Death, and send it to your tax services office or tax centre.
  2. If the deceased was receiving any of the benefit and credit payments listed below, contact the CRA as soon as possible to stop the payments and, if applicable, transfer them to a survivor:
  3. Tell Service Canada the deceased's date of death by contacting a Service Canada office or calling 1-800-622-6232.

Important facts

