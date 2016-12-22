How to 'Retrofit' Your New Year's Resolution

Expert coaches report on how to make lasting lifestyle changes in 2017

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - After the last bit of eggnog has been sipped and Christmas cookies have been eaten, we often vow to live healthier in the New Year. But experts suggest that New Year's resolutions fail, because we set unrealistic goals, fail to track our progress or simply forget about it in the midst of our busy lives.

This year, Retrofit, a leading provider of weight-management and disease-prevention programs, is encouraging you to 'Retrofit' your New Year's resolutions.

"Being thoughtful, planned and strategic will make it easier to make lasting healthy lifestyle changes," said Jennifer Plotnek, LCSW-C, Retrofit lead behavior coach. "Developing realistic goals and setting intentions will make the New Year feel like an exciting time for self-improvement."

Plotnek offers the following tips to 'Retrofit' your resolutions.

Start by setting realistic expectations. You didn't put on the weight overnight, so don't expect yourself to be able to lose it overnight.

Celebrate your successes, no matter how big or how small. When you acknowledge your successes, you will feel like weight loss is doable. Remind yourself that you don't have to be perfect.

Walk, walk, walk. Make a goal to walk 10,000 steps a day. Try taking the stairs, parking further from work or taking a walk during lunch.

Begin a cardio routine and progress gradually. Start with just one 30-minute session of cardio weekly for three weeks. Then add in two 30-minute sessions weekly for three weeks and build from there.

Make one to two changes in your diet. You might consider eating one piece of fresh fruit daily. Stick with it for three weeks before making the next change.

Find your favorite way to nourish yourself that doesn't include food. Try other means of self-care such as meditating, hitting the gym or calling a friend to help prevent suppressing your emotional stress with food.

