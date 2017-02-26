HP Inc. Delivers Powerful Commercial Detachable and Versatile Accessories to its Mobility Lineup

New Pro x2 and Elite x3 accessories are designed to bring productivity to vertical workflows with unparalleled security for today's connected world

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Feb 26, 2017) - At Mobile World Congress 2017, HP Inc. ( NYSE : HPQ) today announced a dynamic new commercial 2-in-1 detachable along with a range of innovative accessories that empower people to work wherever, whenever, with connected mobile devices that are fun as well as functional, powerful and secure. The new HP Pro x2 612 G2 is designed for today's mobile professionals who want a stylish device that is easy to use. At the same time, they need applications that automate workflows in field services, government, healthcare, and retail verticals while delivering high productivity with the enterprise-class security and serviceability IT requires.

"Today, more than 60 percent of Millennials work from more than one location and by 2020 they will be a majority of the workforce. They want sexy mobile devices that meet their on-the-go work styles and IT needs these devices to be manageable, serviceable and secure," said Michael Park, vice president and general manager, Mobility, Personal Systems, HP Inc. "Only HP is combining these amazing mobile form factors with the built-in security and vertical workflow capabilities with a lower total cost of ownership."

The Pro x2 is a versatile 2-in-1 detachable, featuring multiple modes ideal for commercial use, including presentation mode, inking mode for taking notes, tablet mode for data collection, and notebook mode. The Pro x2 can be configured with a choice of the latest 7th generation Intel® processors, providing reliable performance to meet a variety of end users' needs.

The design goals for the Pro x2 were built around mobile productivity, which includes WLAN1 and optional WWAN2, with a fast-charging battery that offers up to 11 hours of battery life3. The device's magnetically attached Collaboration Keyboard features dedicated keys to directly manage voice and video conference calls. For drawing and taking notes, the HP Active Wacom Pen with App Launch combined with the extended 165-degree kickstand make it easy to present and share. The Pro x2 includes a USB-C™ connection for quick charging and data transfers and USB-A for accessing traditional legacy peripherals.

IT requirements for security, manageability and lifecycle management were also key focus areas for the Pro x2. The device was built from the ground up for secure work environments and includes a built-in smart card reader, a removable SSD, and the HP Client Security Suite Gen34, along with an optional fingerprint sensor and optional Near Field Communications (NFC). IT lifecycle management includes a removable back cover and enterprise-class serviceability for the display panel, kickstand and other key components, along with dedicated 24/7 commercial support5. And the Pro x2 is designed to last for the traditional enterprise 3- to 5-year lifecycle, passing MIL-STD testing for drops, dust, humidity, temperature changes and functional shock6.

Also announced today is a range of new vertical workflow accessories for the company's x2 lineup and breakthrough Elite x3 platform. These accessories are designed with versatility in mind, helping mobile professionals be productive and remain connected whether they are in the office or on the go. Accessories launching at Mobile World Congress include7:

HP Elite x3 Mobile Scanning Solution and the HP Elite x3 Mobile Retail Solution : Building on the innovation of the Elite x3 launched at last year's Mobile World Congress, these solutions extend the benefits of the x3 platform beyond the mobile professional to mobilize vertical workflows for healthcare, field and retail workers. The integrated barcode scanner can be used to check prices, access inventory and CRM information on the go and then seamlessly transition to the back-office with the ability to dock and connect to a display, mouse, and keyboard for a full PC experience 8 .

and the : Building on the innovation of the Elite x3 launched at last year's Mobile World Congress, these solutions extend the benefits of the x3 platform beyond the mobile professional to mobilize vertical workflows for healthcare, field and retail workers. The integrated barcode scanner can be used to check prices, access inventory and CRM information on the go and then seamlessly transition to the back-office with the ability to dock and connect to a display, mouse, and keyboard for a full PC experience . HP Pro x2 612 G2 Rugged Case : Ideal for customers in extreme work environments, this case features a 360-degree rotating hand strap, shoulder strap, stylus holder, optional port plugs and is compatible with the Pro x2's keyboard.

: Ideal for customers in extreme work environments, this case features a 360-degree rotating hand strap, shoulder strap, stylus holder, optional port plugs and is compatible with the Pro x2's keyboard. HP Elite USB-C™ Dock : Turn your device into a desktop and connect to multiple displays and devices while charging with this enterprise IT ready dock, compatible with devices like the Pro x2, HP Elite x2 1012 G1, or HP Elite x3 that have a multi-function Type-C™ USB port and devices that support Thunderbolt™.

: Turn your device into a desktop and connect to multiple displays and devices while charging with this enterprise IT ready dock, compatible with devices like the Pro x2, HP Elite x2 1012 G1, or HP Elite x3 that have a multi-function Type-C™ USB port and devices that support Thunderbolt™. HP USB-C™ Travel Hub : For mobile professionals who need access to additional peripheral ports while on-the-go, this solution delivers pass-through connectivity for displays and USB devices and charging for the Pro x2, Elite x2 or the Elite x3 while the device is being used - with one USB-C™ cable.

: For mobile professionals who need access to additional peripheral ports while on-the-go, this solution delivers pass-through connectivity for displays and USB devices and charging for the Pro x2, Elite x2 or the Elite x3 while the device is being used - with one USB-C™ cable. HP Retail Case 12: Announced at NRF, this solution combines with the Pro x2 to create a portable solution for store associates to sell and conduct mobile transactions on the sales floor.

Pricing and Availability9

The HP Pro x2 612 G2 is available now, starting at $979 10 .

. The HP Pro x2 612 G2 Rugged Case is available now, starting at $49.

The HP Elite USB-C Dock is expected to be available in March, starting at $149.

The HP USB-C Travel Hub is available now, starting at $49.

The HP Retail Case 12 is available now, starting at $249.

The HP Elite x3 Mobile Scanning Solution is available now, starting at $329.

The HP Elite x3 Mobile Retail Solution is available now, starting at $99911.

For more information on these products, along with datasheets and images, visit the 2017 MWC online press kit. For more information about HP's Mobility solutions, visit www.hp.com/go/mobility.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

1 Wireless access point and Internet access required. Availability of public wireless access points limited.

2 WWAN is an optional feature. Use requires separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area.

3 Windows 10 MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details.

4 HP Client Security Suite Gen3 helps keep your data out of reach and defends against theft, attacks and unauthorized users, with features like HP Multi-Factor Authenticate, HP Device Access Manager, HP SpareKey, and HP Password Manager. HP Client Security Suite requires Windows and Intel® or AMD 7th Gen processors.

5 Requires purchase of HP service tool. For customers located in the United States and Canada, visit this link to find out more about our self-maintainer program: www.hp.com/partners/SMprogram. For customers in Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, please work directly with your sales account representative to understand what self-repair program options may be available for you.

6 MIL STD testing is not intended to demonstrate fitness for U.S. Department of Defense contract requirements or for military use. Test results are not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Damage under the MIL STD test conditions or any accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.

7 Accessories for x2 and x3 devices are sold separately.

8 All peripherals sold separately.

9 Estimated U.S. street prices. Actual prices may vary.

10 Pricing based on a base configuration of an Intel® Core™ m3 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, Collaboration Keyboard and WACOM pen, WLAN, and a 1-year warranty. Pricing and configuration may vary by country.

11 The HP Elite x3 Mobile Retail Solution is sold as a bundle with the HP Elite x3.

Intel, Intel Core and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. NVIDIA, GeForce, Surround, and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("HP") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred tax assets, share repurchases, currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing HP's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP's businesses; risks associated with executing HP's strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers and the distribution of HP's products and the delivery of HP's services effectively; the protection of HP's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; risks associated with HP's international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP's business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2015, HP's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended January 31, 2016, April 30, 2016 and July 31, 2016, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HP's Investor Relations website at http://www.hp.com/investor/home contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

© 2017 HP Inc. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.