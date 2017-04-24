HP Reinvents How Artists Bring Their Visions to Life with Game-changing new DreamColor Displays

Cinema 4K resolution and award-winning DreamColor technology sets the gold standard for color accuracy

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Today at NAB, HP Inc. ( NYSE : HPQ) announced a true Cinema 4K display, arming color professionals with new features, like color-critical accuracy and automatic calibration, to produce the films and animations of tomorrow. Designed in collaboration with top visual effects and animation studios, the new HP DreamColor Z31x Studio and HP DreamColor Z24x G2 displays are enabling artists, photographers and filmmakers to do what they do best -- create -- without having to worry about lackluster display performance.

"From the purest black to the most vivid rainbow of colors, our new DreamColor display for Cinema sets the gold standard for color accuracy and ease-of-use at a disruptive price point to outshine the competition," said Josh Peterson, vice president of product management for Z Workstations. "The new DreamColor Z Displays will be a gamechanger for studios and digital creatives who rely on color-critical accuracy and extreme performance."

An early pioneer in the color-critical display market, HP DreamColor Displays, for PCs and Mac® computers, have been an integral technology for major movie production and visual effects studios around the world. Since 2011, 80 percent of Academy Award Nominees for Visual Effects have used HP DreamColor displays. In 2015, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored the HP DreamColor Display and its developers with the Scientific and Engineering Award.1

The HP DreamColor Z31x Studio Display delivers abundant features designed for color professionals, including an expansive color gamut for remarkably vivid colors, innovation to deliver incredible blacks, a built-in colorimeter for self-calibration, and intuitive workflow and management tools. These features, along with HP product reliability, are critical for finishing editors, online editors, colorists, lighters, compositors, photographers, graphic artists and designers. The HP Z31x is crafted with a high-quality, custom panel and technology that allow users to see amazing colors, deep rich blacks, and professional level craftsmanship to withstand years of use.

HP DreamColor Z31x Studio Display Key Features

HP has once again pushed the limits of innovation to bring users outstanding accuracy and consistent color from displays, to the big screen and print. Each new feature of this 31-inch diagonal DreamColor Studio Display is a result of direct feedback from customers looking for new ways to transform the way they work. The key features include:

Precise image quality from any viewing angle.

Reliable and accurate color with an advanced built-in colorimeter capable of measuring and adjusting on-screen performance automatically or at scheduled intervals or on demand.

Workflow accelerating features that allow users to create in Cinema 4K resolution, view in True 2K, and speed projects from concept to completion with onscreen markers and keyboard-based input switching between devices.

The HP Z31x image quality is delivered on a true 10-bit Real IPS panel with more than 1 billion colors, including consistent on- and off-axis black levels. HP improved on this IPS technology -- inventing new processes that allow for incredible deep blacks, minimal black lift and rich shadow detail.

The pop-up colorimeter of the HP Z31x automatically calibrates the display on demand or on a regular calibration schedule and can even be scheduled to run off hours so creative juices aren't interrupted. The built-in colorimeter can also be aligned with an in-house reference instrument for consistent, accurate colors facility-wide. The built-in colorimeter maintains perfect color accuracy, and the display works in true 10-bit color delivering HP's widest color gamut ever (99 percent of DCI-P3).

The HP Z31x is designed with the features demanded by industry-leading digital creators: an integrated KVM (keyboard/video/mouse) switch, True 2K viewing, markers and masks, and much more. The built-in KVM of the HP Z31x can switch between two computers with a quick keyboard shortcut, allowing the user to share one display, keyboard and mouse between two computers. Many artists have two computers, a Linux® box with their animation/compositing app and a Windows® box with Adobe® Photoshop or internet access. Users can minimize distractions with auto dimming front buttons and select between red lights for minimal impact to night vision, or turn off completely for a distraction free environment.

HP's Most Affordable DreamColor Display

The HP Z24x G2 DreamColor Display delivers the color accuracy and consistency that has become synonymous with the HP DreamColor brand. This DreamColor display's affordable price allows every artist to have a professional color accurate display on their desks. The HP Z24x, HP's most affordable color-critical display, offers:

A 24-inch diagonal DreamColor panel that produces up to 1 billion colors from a massive color gamut covering 99 percent of Adobe® RGB.

Pure, consistent color accuracy from design to production with color calibration on the amazingly affordable display.

Push-button color space selection.

Calibration software for both Windows® and macOS supporting both the X-Rite i1Display Pro and the Klein Instruments K10-A colorimeters.

Pricing and Availability

The HP DreamColor Z24x G2 Display is scheduled to be available in early July for $559.00.

The HP Z31x DreamColor Studio Display is scheduled to be available later this year for $3,999.00.

About HP

1 The 2015 Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences went to John Frederick, Bob Myers, Karle Rasche and Tom Lianza for the development of the HP DreamColor LP2480zx Professional Display. The cost-effect display offered a stable, wide color gamut, allowing facility-wide adoption in feature animation and visual effects studios.