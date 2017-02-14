HP reinvents security with global campaign starring Christian Slater

The Wolf web series part of new "HP Secure" call to action

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - HP Inc. ( NYSE : HPQ) today introduced the first of a series of global initiatives to elevate awareness of the security risks facing businesses and consumers. It kicks off with award-winning actor Christian Slater and the premiere of the newly launched HP Studios' web series, The Wolf, highlighting how corporate networks can be hacked and what companies must do to protect themselves. Watch and share the trailer and web series at www.hp.com/TheWolf. View "The Wolf" online press kit at www.hp.com/go/newsroom.

In the series, Slater systematically hacks a company -- from the mailroom to the boardroom -- through overlooked vulnerabilities and poorly secured printers and PCs. This first installment reinforces that security is no longer just the responsibility of the network or is something at the perimeter, but a concern for everyone.

"As the universe of connected devices grows exponentially, so does the sophistication and magnitude of cyber attacks. Securing devices, data and identities is an imperative in driving continued confidence in technology and with whom and with what we choose to connect," said Antonio Lucio, HP Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "HP is leading from the front to continually make meaningful progress in securing the future of computing, and The Wolf is a creative way to raise awareness of this growing challenge for companies."

"Christian Slater's ability to play a charmingly sinister hacker, combined with his popularity in the cybersecurity world, make him the perfect partner to expose security issues that leave businesses vulnerable to attacks. Stay tuned for how The Wolf story evolves and helps turn threat and vulnerability into HP Secure," said Lucio.

The Wolf is directed by BAFTA and Emmy nominee Lance Acord and edited by Academy Award winner Kirk Baxter.

"Hacking is a serious and growing problem for businesses and consumers. When HP asked me to partner on this series, I thought it was a great opportunity to help educate the public about how to better protect against cyber attacks," said Christian Slater.

Over the coming months HP will be elevating its commitment to reinvent security through a broad range of partnerships, events and product innovations for the most secure devices1, solutions and technologies.

