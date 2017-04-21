HP Unleashes the World's Most Secure Mobile Workstations for Digital Reinventors

Built for creative visionaries, the new HP ZBook line-up delivers desktop power in a sleek, mobile design

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - HP Inc. ( NYSE : HPQ) today announced its most secure and manageable HP ZBook Mobile Workstations to-date. The new solutions-packed devices include award-winning display technology, 3D graphics and server-grade processing power -- all in a compact, mobile design. With its new workstation line up, HP continues to offer world-class innovation to power filmmakers, designers, artists, explorers and other visionary thinkers.

"As a longtime partner to the creative industry, Z Workstations have earned their position as the ultimate innovative and reliable technology for creators," said Josh Peterson, vice president of product management for Z Workstations. "Our fourth generation ZBook Mobile Workstations are the most secure and manageable mobile workstations1 in the industry. By protecting the intellectual property of digital creators everywhere, HP enables the creative industry to focus on bringing their best work to-life without the worry of IP theft or breaches."

HP is reinventing device security for its fourth generation ZBook Mobile Workstations by providing several unique security features including: HP Sure Start Gen32, the industry's first self-healing PC BIOS with comprehensive encryption, strong authentication, malware protection, data protection, identity assurance, and threat detection and response.

HP is also creating dynamic, high performing devices that allow customers to pursue their passion and achieve their goals without compromising on style or flexibility. To address the move to virtual reality, one of the new workstation models can be configured to visualize work in an ultra-smooth, virtual reality experience. VR creation to consumption is rapidly becoming the strategic direction for many enterprises from amusement parks to automotive and HP began selling powerful, VR-ready desktop workstations in 2016.

Four New Models: Create Anytime, Anywhere, Without Limits

The HP ZBook Studio, HP's premium mobile workstation built for creative visionaries including filmmakers, architects, and engineers, now boosts up to 16.5 hours of battery life.3 The HP ZBook Studio offers exhilarating power only thought possible with a workstation desktop, in a sleek, modern, stunning mobile design, and is meticulously crafted with fully-machined aluminum, diamond-cut edges and a stunning HP DreamColor 4K UHD display4 which supports 100 percent Adobe® RGB. At just 18mm thin and starting at 4.6 lbs.5, experience the power of the world's first quad core workstation Ultrabook™.6 Engineered with powerful server-grade Intel® Xeon® or 7th generation Core™ processors,7 NVIDIA® Quadro® professional graphics and up to 2TB8 storage, dual HP Z Turbo Drives4 and dual Thunderbolt™ 3 ports supporting full 40 Gb/s bandwidth.

The HP ZBook 17 delivers HP's ultimate power and performance. The HP ZBook 17 is equipped with a choice of the latest Intel® Xeon® or 7th generation Core™ processors7, NVIDIA® Quadro® or AMD RadeonPro™ graphics, up to 4 TB of storage8, dual Thunderbolt™ 3 ports and more. The HP ZBook 17 can also be configured with optimal horsepower and graphics cards to bring VR content to-life in an ultra-smooth 90 FPS VR experience on two graphics card options.

The HP ZBook 15 is used by NASA to help push the boundaries of science and discovery on the International Space Station. HP ZBook Mobile Workstations endure 120,000 hours of testing and are made for demanding workloads with Intel® Xeon® or 7th generation Core™ processors7, with up to 3 TB storage8 and NVIDIA® Quadro® or AMD RadeonPro™ graphics. HP conducts advanced testing and performance benchmarks to deliver the optimal experience with the most important applications from leading software partners like Adobe® and Autodesk.

The HP ZBook 14u is HP's smallest and lightest mobile workstation. This Ultrabook™ workstation delivers extraordinary levels of power and graphics capability in a slim design at just 22mm thin and weighing as little as 3.61 lbs.5 With impressive design features including a 14" diagonal FHD display with optional touch, AMD FirePro™ 3D graphics with 2GB of video memory, the latest 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors, up to 32 GB memory and up to 2TB of storage.8 Plus, it's certified for major software applications, so you can work faster across multiple applications. Customers requiring a workstation Ultrabook with a 15" diagonal display can choose the recently announced HP ZBook 15u.

HP ZBook Mobile Workstations also come preloaded with HP Remote Graphics Software for remote collaboration, HP Performance Advisor for optimal performance and HP Velocity for reliable and fast network performance. ZBook Mobile Workstations are also ISV certified, and are Military Standards-tested (MIL_STD_810G).9

Pricing and Availability

HP ZBook Studio is available now starting at $1,399. The datasheet is available here.

HP ZBook 17 is available now starting at $1,519. The datasheet is available here.

HP ZBook 15 is available now starting at $1,419. The datasheet is available here.

HP ZBook 14u pricing and availability will be announced this summer. The datasheet is available here.

HP ZBook 15u has a starting price of $1,079 and has been shipping since January.

