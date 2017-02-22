HPE and Red Hat Join Forces to Give Customers Greater Choice for NFV Deployments

Collaboration between open source leaders expands HPE's multi-stack strategy to include Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage

PALO ALTO, CA and RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE : HPE) and Red Hat, Inc. ( NYSE : RHT) announced today they are working together to accelerate the deployment of network functions virtualization (NFV) solutions based on fully open, production-ready, standards-based infrastructures. HPE plans to offer ready-to-use, pre-integrated HPE NFV System solutions and HPE Validated Configurations incorporating Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage for communications service providers (CSPs).

Consistent with HPE's multi-cloud, multi-stack strategy and broader open source software commitment, HPE is collaborating with Red Hat to accelerate OpenStack adoption by CSPs worldwide, offering customers increased choice through multiple commercial distributions, including both HPE Helion OpenStack Carrier Grade and Red Hat OpenStack Platform. Red Hat is an open source leader, using an 'upstream first' approach to the development of its products, including Red Hat OpenStack Platform. As a result, Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers a fully open source foundation for NFV deployments.

"The expansion of the relationship brings together two leaders in telecommunications well positioned and committed to helping CSPs accelerate their network transformations," said David Sliter, vice president and general manager, Communications Solutions Business, HPE. "Red Hat and HPE share a common vision and commitment to enable a rich ecosystem of NFV solutions -- our work together is aimed at easing customers' ability to leverage the expansive options we collectively provide."

With these new offerings, HPE and Red Hat are building upon an existing alliance, focused on helping customers overcome the inflexibility and high costs created by data center, application and IT sprawl by shifting resources to business innovation. This expanded collaboration enables Red Hat to make use of HPE OpenNFV Labs for virtual network function (VNF) validation and for Red Hat OpenStack Platform customers to access HPE VNF Onboarding Services. The HPE OpenNFV Solution Portal is also being expanded to include VNFs from Red Hat partners, providing customers with access to pre-validated solutions that can help simplify deployments.

"With an open foundation for their NFV deployments, CSPs have access to a more flexible, agile, and scalable platform that can meet dynamic requirements, now and in the future," said Radhesh Balakrishnan, general manager, OpenStack, Red Hat. "By bringing Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage to HPE's NFV solution, we are offering even more choice to CSPs as they transform and modernize their networks."

Additionally, HPE and Red Hat are collaborating to certify HPE NFV operations solutions, including HPE NFV Director for management and orchestration (MANO), HPE Service Director for operations support systems (OSS), HPE VNFs and the OpenDaylight-based HPE OpenSDN Solution on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform, backed by end-to-end support from HPE.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage integration is planned for availability with the release of HPE NFV System 1.4. HPE NFV System is a pre-integrated solution bundle containing an optimal mix of hardware and software to simplify and accelerate NFV deployments, providing customers a simplified end-to-end experience from ordering, deployment, operations, lifecycle management and services. Bundles are fully tested, designed as building blocks that allow customers to start small and scale out as requirements increase. HPE NFV System 1.4 is targeted for availability in April 2017 for both HPE Helion OpenStack Carrier Grade and Red Hat OpenStack Platform.

For customers seeking guidance, systems integration and support for Red Hat open source technologies on HPE NFV System, HPE Technology Services offers services spanning strategy planning, proof-of-concept, assessment, validated active design, integration, solution support and comprehensive program management.

