HPIL Holding signs a Letter of Intent with Voyport LLC

SANFORD, MI--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - HPIL Holding (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : HPIL) is pleased to announce that on March 21, 2017 it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Voyport, LLC ("Voyport"). Voyport is the only international voice roaming solution in the world designed exclusively for businesses. It combines the reports and billing structure financial departments want with the features and ease of use users demand and it saves users up to 80% over traditional international calling plans.

HPIL Holding (http://www.hpilholding.com) is a diversified holding company listed on OTC Markets.

Voyport, LLC (http://www.voyport.com) is a company with technology to reduce roaming costs incurred during cross border international travel.

As announced, and filed in an 8K with the SEC on March 24, 2017, HPIL Holding has signed an LOI regarding the distribution of Voyport's products.

Nitin Amersey, the Company's director and CFO said "We look forward to implementing our new operating plan in 2017, and Voyport is an important element of the plan."

Allen Preece, Voyport's Chairman and CEO, said "We look forward to working with HPIL Holding and developing our customer base through their services."

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.