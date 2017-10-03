HPQ Shares for Debt Settlement with European Supplier

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE:HPQ)(FRANKFURT:UGE)(OTC PINK:URAGF) announces that the Directors of the Company have agreed to settle a CAD $300,000.00 debt for technical services, rendered by a European supplier, by issuing 3,000,000 units ("Unit") at $0.10 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.20 during a period of 36 months from the date of the settlement.

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated, "We expect the value of the technical services provided by this European supplier to have a great positive impact on HPQ and their acceptance of the settling of this debt via the issuances of Units is a confirmation of their belief in our venture."

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified Metallurgical Grade and Solar Grade Silicon Metal producer.

Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive one step High Purity and Solar Grade Silicon Metal manufacturing process (patent pending). HPQ plans to generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a relatively short time line. The process will have a greatly decreased carbon footprint, energy footprint, and will eliminate the use of the toxic chemical reagents and by products now in use by the current solar silicon production technologies, which fundamentally date from designs made in the mid 1900's.

