MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE:HPQ)(FRANKFURT:UGE)(OTC PINK:URAGF) is pleased to advise shareholders that PyroGenesis Canada Inc (PyroGenesis) has informed HPQ that the Gen 2 PUREVAPtm Quartz Reduction Reactor ("QRR") reactor, 1/250 scale model of the planned 200 tonnes per annum (tpa) Pilot Plant (PUREVAPtm Pilot Plant) has completed its installation, assembly and commissioning phases and that the new testing program will commence this week.

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated, "Commencement of the Gen 2 PUREVAPtm QRR is an exciting day for HPQ, PyroGenesis and our shareholders. Building on our Gen 1 PUREVAPtm success to date the Gen 2 PUREVAPtm QRR will allow further refinements to the silicon purification and testing of the numerous process improvements now planned for the Pilot Plant. This will greatly de-risk our project and provide valuable information now as we continue to make the process adjustments needed to produce commercial quantities of Solar Grade Silicon Metal."

ANTICIPATED TIMELINE FOR TESTING AND KEY MILESTONE MOVING FORWARD

The new Gen 2 Purevap™ QRR testing program will focus on Process Refinement, Characterization, Metallurgical Testing and testing electrical parameters.

The first tests will be done to establish the new operating parameters of the equipment, using a low purity batch of Roncevaux Quartz as feedstock.

The first key millstones of the program being:

Successfully operating the Gen 2 Purevap™ in a semi-continuous feed mode over multiple test cycles;

Successfully tapping the Silicon Metal from the Gen 2 Purevap™, over multiple test cycles.

This phase of testing, expected to last several weeks is important as it will give us crucial data to commence final design of the PUREVAPtm Pilot Plant to be constructed in 2018.

Once Gen 2 is fully operational, we will switch to High Purity Feedstock, for the next series of tests, focusing on:

Testing of the electrical parameters of the High Purity Si;

Produce enough material to send samples to Solar industry participants;

Provide data to demonstrate the economics of PUREVAP™ QRR.

UPDATE ON GEN 1 PUREVAPtm SILICON METAL PURITY TESTS

The final comprehensive report and recommendations on the original proof of concept and GEN 1 process characterization, including the complete 94 metallurgical tests conducted, is being finalized by PyroGenesis.

This Press Release Is Available On The Company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, A Moderated Social Media Platform That Enables Civilized Discussion and Q&A Between Management and Shareholders.

La version française du communiqué de presse est disponible sur http://www.hpqsilicon.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified Metallurgical Grade and Solar Grade Silicon Metal producer. Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive one step High Purity and Solar Grade Silicon Metal manufacturing process (patent pending). Solar Grade Silicon being the key ingredient required to transforms the sun energy into electricity.

HPQ plans to generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a relatively short time line. The process will have a greatly decreased carbon footprint, energy footprint, and will eliminate the use of the toxic chemical reagents and by products now in use by the current solar silicon production technologies, which fundamentally date from designs made in the mid 1900's.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Shares outstanding: 173,003,173