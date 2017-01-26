HQCA Launches FOCUS

Ground-breaking online tool and website featuring Albertans' experiences with emergency departments

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA) will hold a news conference on Tuesday, January 31, to launch a new unique online tool: FOCUS on Emergency Departments. The easy to use tool, available on a new website, provides Albertans with an unprecedented amount of information about the 16 busiest emergency departments in Alberta from the last five years.

Responses from patient surveys and hospital data provide detailed information about Albertans' experiences with emergency departments.

Irene Pfeiffer, Board Member, Board of Directors, HQCA

Dr. Brian R. Holroyd, Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta

Andrew Neuner, Chief Executive Officer, HQCA
Charlene McBrien-Morrison, Executive Director, HQCA

