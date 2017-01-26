News Room

HQCA Launches FOCUS

Ground-breaking online tool and website featuring Albertans' experiences with emergency departments

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA) will hold a news conference on Tuesday, January 31, to launch a new unique online tool: FOCUS on Emergency Departments. The easy to use tool, available on a new website, provides Albertans with an unprecedented amount of information about the 16 busiest emergency departments in Alberta from the last five years.

Responses from patient surveys and hospital data provide detailed information about Albertans' experiences with emergency departments.

Members of the media are invited to attend a brief presentation and demonstration of the tool, followed by a question and answer session. Attendees will have the opportunity to test the website. One-on-one and in-studio interviews can also be arranged on request.

   
What:  HQCA News Conference -- new FOCUS on Emergency Departments website and online tool
   
Who:  Irene Pfeiffer, Board Member, Board of Directors, HQCA
  Dr. Brian R. Holroyd, Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta
  Andrew Neuner, Chief Executive Officer, HQCA
  Charlene McBrien-Morrison, Executive Director, HQCA
 
When:  Tuesday, January 31, 2017
  11 a.m. -- presentation, demonstration, and media Q&A
   
Where: Matrix Hotel, Quartz A Room
   10640 100 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 3N8
   

IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND, you may watch the presentation and participate in the Q&A by conference call.

Live stream link: http://hqca.ca/live-stream/

To participate in the Q&A, media must use the audio-conference:
Toll-free dial-in number: 866.233.4585

Contact Information

  • For more information, contact:
    Lisa Brake
    Communications Director
    HQCA
    Office: 403.297.4091
    Cell: 403.875.0359

