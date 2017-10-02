HR Gives Back Helps Speed a Cure for Parkinson's Disease

Charitable Initiative Partners with 20th Annual HR Tech Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - With the 20th Annual HR Tech Conference rapidly approaching, HR Gives Back, an all-volunteer effort to connect the HR tech community with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research, today announced details of its 2017 program. Now in its third year, HR Gives Back is receiving more participation than ever before in support of its goal to help speed a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Since inception -- in just two years -- HR Gives Back has raised more than $75,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research. The year three goal is to double that number. Branded HR Gives Back apparel, online donations and active participation opportunities are available at the HR Gives Back website.

Already underway is HR Gives Back's popular step challenge duathlon, where people sign up to walk or cycle between September 25 and October 5. Individuals and companies can join in by visiting this link and selecting "start stepping" to combine their wellbeing with support of HR Gives Back, as well as win prizes like travel vouchers and training discounts. The competition is tracked via a mobile app provided by new sponsor MaximusLife.

HR Gives back has also garnered the backing of prominent vendors in the HR tech community. Sponsors will display signage in their trade show booths on the expo floor of the HR Tech Conference. This year's sponsors are:

Platinum Sponsors: ADP, Ceridian, Cornerstone, HR.com Gold Sponsors: Devon PR, Leapgen, MaximusLife Silver Sponsor: IA HR Bronze Sponsors: Brazen, Equifax, Globoforce, Kronos, Namely, Paychex, Ultimate Software, Workforce Software

"HR Gives Back is honored to partner with so many organizations -- both returning sponsors and new -- helping to draw attention to curing Parkinson's," said Mollie Lombardi, founder of HR Gives Back and CEO of Aptitude Research. "We are also grateful to the HR Technology Conference for once again providing the immense power of its community to raise awareness."

Additional information about HR Gives Back can be found at: http://hrgivesback.org/.

About HR Gives Back

HR Gives Back is not a charity. It's a movement. Started by a group of industry veterans, it is an all-volunteer effort to connect the generosity of the HR technology community to causes we believe in. With the support of The HR Technology Conference, and all of our amazing sponsors, we believe that we can make a real difference in the fight to cure Parkinson's.