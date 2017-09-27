Eagerly Awaited Session Will Showcase High Impact HR Tech Innovators

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced this year's line-up for the popular "Awesome New Technologies for HR" session at the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference. HR Tech will be held October 10 - 13, 2017 at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., "Awesome New Technologies for HR" features live product demonstrations of the best new technology from every part of HR. Nominees undergo an extensive vetting process that results in a slate of outstanding industry leaders who take the stage to showcase their innovation.

The 2017 featured "Awesome New Technologies for HR" are:

ADP Pay Equity Explorer -- an innovative, out-of-the-box analytics tool. The solution helps organizations begin to explore internal, potential pay gaps by gender or race to help attract and retain the best possible talent.

Pay Equity Explorer -- an innovative, out-of-the-box analytics tool. The solution helps organizations begin to explore internal, potential pay gaps by gender or race to help attract and retain the best possible talent. Hire by Google will showcase how the native integrations with G Suite apps -- Gmail and Google calendar -- save recruiting teams time, and make the hiring process more efficient for both the recruiter and the candidate.

will showcase how the native integrations with G Suite apps -- Gmail and Google calendar -- save recruiting teams time, and make the hiring process more efficient for both the recruiter and the candidate. Infor Team Dynamics, the next step in predictive analytics and behavioral science, leverages a predictive analytics solution to select, align, and group employees based on their fit to each other and their manager.

Team Dynamics, the next step in predictive analytics and behavioral science, leverages a predictive analytics solution to select, align, and group employees based on their fit to each other and their manager. Oracle will demonstrate some of the latest enhancements to their HCM Cloud suite.

will demonstrate some of the latest enhancements to their HCM Cloud suite. SAP SuccessFactors will share some of the key capabilities of its suite-wide Diversity & Inclusion (Business Beyond Bias) product functionality that enable unbiased decision making across the full range of HCM processes, allowing business leaders to attract, engage and harness all of the best available talent in a changing talent market.

will share some of the key capabilities of its suite-wide Diversity & Inclusion (Business Beyond Bias) product functionality that enable unbiased decision making across the full range of HCM processes, allowing business leaders to attract, engage and harness all of the best available talent in a changing talent market. ServiceNow Enterprise Onboarding & Transitions is the latest addition to its HR Service Delivery product line. It orchestrates and automates employee onboarding, offboarding, relocation, leaves of absence and other processes that begin in HR but span multiple systems and departments such as IT, facilities, security, finance and legal.

Enterprise Onboarding & Transitions is the latest addition to its HR Service Delivery product line. It orchestrates and automates employee onboarding, offboarding, relocation, leaves of absence and other processes that begin in HR but span multiple systems and departments such as IT, facilities, security, finance and legal. Uber for Business, a billing, reporting and management program that helps HR teams create better total rewards programs with things like subsidized commutes, last-mile rides from public transit and late-night rides home from the office.

Conference Co-chair Steve Boese commented, "These vendors and solutions were selected due to their combination of innovation, relevance, usability, and value for HR leaders and their organizations. The most HR technologies that deliver the greatest impact for organizations find a way to balance leading-edge technology with a focus on solving business problems, and this group of solutions clearly shows that these companies have succeeded in striking that balance."

Registration rates for the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition® are discounted through October 9, 2017. Additional details can be accessed at www.HRTechConference.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

About Human Resource Executive®

Human Resource Executive® magazine was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, the magazine provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of human resource innovators. Stories cover all areas of human resource management, including talent management, benefits, healthcare training and development, HR information systems, relocation, retirement planning, and employment law. For more information, visit www.hreonline.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends -- Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Pre-Conference Event, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, the HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services -- a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.