HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced that voting has opened for the 2017 "Discovering the Next Great HR Technology" company competition.

Following in the style of the popular television show, "The Voice," expert HR tech coaches are taking their startup teams from unknown to "best future solution" status. This year's teams, or semi-finalists, include eight up-and-coming companies from across the HR technology space.

HR and IT professionals can view and vote on the semi-finalists at the voting website: http://blog.hrtechnologyconference.com/help-discover-the-next-great-hr-technology-company-vote-today. The final four finalists will present their solutions on stage at the conference on Tuesday, October 10 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. PT.

This year's expert coaches are Ben Eubanks, principal analyst, Lighthouse Research; Lance Haun, analyst, The Starr Conspiracy; Steve Boese, co-chair, HR Technology Conference; George LaRocque, principal analyst and founder, #HRWins; and Madeline Laurano, analyst, Aptitude Research Partners. Their chosen semi-finalists are:

Beamery - candidate relationship solutions

BeeKeeper - employee communication app

Best Money Moves - employee financial wellness

Blueboard - experiential rewards and recognition

HiBob - people management

Moovila - mobile collaboration

PapayaGlobal - global workforce management

Proxfinity - employee engagement

Conference co-chair David Shadovitz commented, "The HR Technology Conference is known as the best destination to meet with industry innovators. Along with the Next Great HR Tech session, our startup pavilion -- the largest of any expo -- is sold out with 48 exhibitors. Attendees seeking new ways of solving business problems are assured of finding fresh approaches and new solutions."

The full agenda and registration for the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition® are now available. Additional information, including team discount registration details, can be accessed at www.HRTechConference.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

