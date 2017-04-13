HRNX and Scribe Software to Connect HR Applications, Systems, and Services

Partnership combines HRNX's HR expertise with Scribe's iPaaS technology to reduce the cost and effort of integrating data across applicant tracking, employee lifecycle and ERP processes

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Scribe Software, a global data integration leader, today announced a key partnership with HRNX, which offers the leading cloud-based integration solution for the human resources marketplace, to reduce the cost and effort required to integrate HR applications, systems, and services. Leveraging Scribe Software's technology and deep expertise as an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider, HRNX is able to offer configurable, plug-and-play integrations between critical HR systems such as iCIMS, Workday, SilkRoad, Jobscience, eRecruit, ADP, Ceridian, Oracle/Taleo, Paychex, Paycom, UltiPro, and SAP SuccessFactors, as well as more than 100 other background screening, assessment video interview, tax credit screening and other vendors, so that corporate HR organizations can eliminate workflow bottlenecks, reduce errors and improve visibility across the entire employee lifecycle.

According to Gartner, spending on cloud-based HR software is growing far faster than spending on installed or on-premises HR software. With greater spending on SaaS software, comes a wide variety of disparate apps. As more point-solutions are deployed for sourcing, tracking, onboarding, skills training and assessments, data silos are proliferating and leading to duplication of work, long record latency and a fractured view of an employee's evolution within the company. Ultimately, to effectively run a modern HR organization companies now need a way to coordinate dozens of specialty cloud-based HR applications. Using a combination of the Scribe Online iPaaS and its proprietary connector technology, HRNX can now seamlessly integrate siloed human resources technology, providing a truly efficient process to source, recruit and manage employees throughout their entire lifecycle.

"Employees are the most valuable part of any company -- they create the IP, build customer relationships, and solve issues -- so creating an environment where this talent can be discovered, recruited and developed over time is essential," said Paul Mladineo, EVP of HRNX. "Significant, workflow-simplifying data integration is required to give HR professionals the visibility they need and to make the entire set of recruiting and HR processes function smoothly. Our team is focused on finding innovative ways to bring down the costs of over-complicated, static integration projects and Scribe allows us to build standard integrations that are configurable per client very cost-effectively."

HRNX offers hundreds of easy-to-deploy integration solutions for HR departments, helping them integrate applications such as Taleo, SilkRoad, SuccessFactors, Workday, UtiliPro, iCIMS, and Jobscience to each other and to other HR service providers. HRNX is planning to use Scribe Online to release new packaged solutions for a number of these applications, beginning with Workday, SuccessFactors, Ceridian, ADP, and select applications built on Salesforce, such as Jobscience.

"In all segments of the enterprise software market, the adoption of more specialized cloud applications has caused both IT and business leaders to seek out faster ways to integrate applications. HR is probably the best example of that trend, where hundreds of cloud applications need to be knit together to form a cohesive picture of the applicants and employees," said Shawn McGowan, CEO, Scribe Software. "It's now imperative that HR and IT departments up their games by adding an integration solution that is both fast enough and flexible enough to fit their new cloud environments. Scribe Online is a great solution for the challenge HRNX is solving because its advantages around time-to-market and its ability to create tailored integrations directly solve for such a fragmented and customized application environment.

Scribe Online serves as the embedded integration layer for major independent software vendors, software as a service (SaaS) providers, systems integrators, value added resellers and digital marketing agencies. Register for a free trial of Scribe Online to learn more about the connectivity Scribe Online provides to leading business applications including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics AX/GP/NAV, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, HubSpot, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, ExactTarget, Intacct, ON24, Silverpop and dozens of other applications.

For more information on the Scribe Online iPaaS and a free trial, visit: https://www.scribesoft.com/products/scribe-online/

About Scribe Software

Scribe is an established global provider of application and data integration software. The company's easy to use platforms, open APIs and comprehensive integration lifecycle management capabilities offer the fastest way to create, run, and adapt integrations. More than 12,000 customers and 1,200 partners -- including enterprises, software as a service (SaaS) providers, systems integrators (SIs) -- rely on Scribe's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and on-premises platform to accelerate integration projects for greater time-to-value and meet the complex connectivity demands of today's cloud and hybrid environments. Scribe and its solution development partners serve customers in every industry, including financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, public sector, retail, utilities, higher education and media and entertainment.

About HRNX

HRNX is a middleware integration platform provider for the $15 billion HR and Recruiting software application market. HRNX makes data and workflow integrations between HR applications and service providers turnkey, rapid, and cost-effective for employers of all sizes. The HRNX Integration Network uses standard, reusable and highly configurable connectors, providing HR software and service providers and their customers the opportunity to easily integrate with a multitude of other HR platforms. We have built an integration network reaching nearly 1,000 HR-specific platforms serving employers of all sizes and industry segments.

