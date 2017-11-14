VIENNA, AUSTRIA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Opanga Networks and Kapsch CarrierCom announced today their continued successes with Software Enabled Network Densification deployments in Europe with a nationwide deployment for Hrvatski Telekom.

"The Network Densification solution developed by Opanga and delivered by Kapsch CarrierCom has provided immediate gains in radio network capacity and performance," said Hrvatski Telekom CTIO, Boris Drilo. "We have deployed the solution nationwide and right away increased connection speeds up to 40% over 3G and 4G congested cell sites. As video traffic grows in markets around the world, operators need to embrace innovative, cost-effective solutions to keep pace. Opanga's software solution provides us capacity improvements now and maximizes the investments we will make in eNodeB deployments in the future. Hrvatski Telekom is a very innovative operator, and this technology is a great example of where we intend to invest in the future."

Software Enabled Network Densification provides proactive traffic optimization that reduces eNodeB resource congestion that occurs when cells become swamped by large video flows. The solution is deployed solely as software in the core of the network and allows cell towers to carry up to 40% more traffic without degraded quality of experience. As a vital add-on tool optimizing existing resources, it reduces the cost per Gigabyte delivered.

Thomas Schöpf, COO of Kapsch CarrierCom says, "Kapsch CarrierCom has long been a provider of technical solutions that deliver impactful results to our customers throughout Europe. Hrvatski Telekom's leadership with this solution is a flagship deployment for this region. We are looking forward to continue delivering a fast track to network efficiency with our Innovative Solutions for Telcos. We want to support Hrvatski Telekom in building the very best network while improving the return on investment, increased connectivity and user experience across Croatia."

Opanga Networks has pioneered the development of software techniques that drive enormous cell site capacity improvements delivered with software speed and scale. "Operators will continue to invest in infrastructure and small cell builds, but as capital and operating costs increase and time lines for cell site deployment get longer and longer, making hardware investments 40% more efficient is a critical strategic move," said Dave Gibbons, CEO of Opanga Networks.

In many markets traffic is doubling every year and consumer revenue is under pressure from competitive data plan offerings. Therefore, capital efficiency in the Radio Access Network will be a critical strategic differentiator.

About Kapsch: Kapsch CarrierCom, a Kapsch Group company, is a leading global producer, supplier and systems integrator of end-to-end telecommunications solutions. The company is pursuing the mission to shape the path for railway operators and carrier networks as well as for public authorities, public transport operators and airports to leverage technologies for their specific and often mission-critical communication demands. Its portfolio comprises innovative, business and mission-critical products, solutions and services, based on in-house research and development, completed with the portfolio of selected strategic partners. The expertise of Kapsch CarrierCom covers, amongst others, solutions for the next generation of mission-critical communication, digitalization of railways, and virtualization in the communication domain. For additional information: www.kapsch.net

About Opanga: Opanga Networks is an industry leading innovator of software for network densification and performance acceleration. Visit www.opanga.com for more information.