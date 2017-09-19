HSA and ROCm Architectures to be Highlighted at Next Week's CppCon

BEAVERTON, OR--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation and Foundation member AMD will be providing a comprehensive session on HSA technologies and AMD's ROCm architecture at next week's CppCon. The conference will be held from Sept. 24-29 in Bellevue, WA at the Meydenbauer Conference Center.

CppCon is an annual gathering for the worldwide C++ community and is geared to appeal to anyone from C++ novices to experts.

The presentation by AMD Fellow Paul Blinzer is included as part of a session on 'concurrency and parallelism' running from 8:30-10 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Meydenbauer Conference Center, Harvard, Room #406. Attendees will learn about what allows these architectures to use computational hardware accelerators like GPUs, DSPs and others with native C++, without resorting to proprietary APIs, programming libraries or limited language features.

Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) is a standardized platform design that unlocks the performance and power efficiency of the parallel computing engines found in most modern electronic devices. It provides an ideal mainstream platform for next-generation SoCs in a range of applications including artificial intelligence.

About Paul Blinzer

Paul Blinzer works on a wide variety of Platform System Software architecture projects and specifically on the Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) System Software at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) as a Fellow in the System Software group. Living in the Seattle, WA area, during his career he has worked in various roles on system level driver development, system software development, graphics architecture, graphics & compute acceleration since the early '90s. Paul is the chairperson of the "System Architecture Workgroup" of the HSA Foundation. He has a degree in Electrical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing) from TU Braunschweig, Germany.

About the HSA Foundation

The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation is a non-profit consortium of SoC IP vendors, OEMs, Academia, SoC vendors, OSVs and ISVs, whose goal is making programming for parallel computing easy and pervasive. HSA members are building a heterogeneous computing ecosystem, rooted in industry standards, which combines scalar processing on the CPU with parallel processing on the GPU, while enabling high bandwidth access to memory and high application performance with low power consumption. HSA defines interfaces for parallel computation using CPU, GPU and other programmable and fixed function devices, while supporting a diverse set of high-level programming languages, and creating the foundation for next-generation, general-purpose computing.

