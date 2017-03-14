HSG Announces Launch of Physician Network Intelligence

New Referral Analysis Platform Will Change How Health Systems Drive Revenue Growth

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - HSG, a national healthcare consulting firm that works with healthcare systems on healthcare strategic planning, physician network optimization and accountable care, has announced the launch of Physician Network Intelligence, a physician referral analysis data platform that combines the largest, most current, most complete claims data set in the industry with HSG's physician network-focused consulting expertise. This comprehensive approach enables healthcare organizations to increase referral capture and revenue growth while also evolving their physician strategy.

"For years, we've witnessed our clients struggle with the existing solutions in the physician referral space. We've seen their frustrations with gaps in data, having to rely on their own resources to analyze data, and then trying to make sense of how that data should inform their strategy, all while paying exorbitant fees to do so," said Travis Ansel, Director at HSG. "Physician Network Intelligence provides a differentiated and much needed solution that removes the burden of data analysis from the health system. Hospital executives can focus on implementing referral capture strategy that drives revenue growth, not running endless amounts of data," Ansel added.

"We know that healthcare networks need to maximize revenue and align their physicians with a system-wide strategy to remain viable in today's market," noted David Miller, Managing Partner at HSG. "By determining areas of referral leakage and then developing a sound strategy to address those gaps, healthcare organizations can finally leverage intelligence and create opportunities to encourage system growth."

The process HSG uses to implement Physician Network Intelligence with health systems helps facilitate understanding and reporting of market data in a way that promotes action. The HSG team works directly with senior leadership to review key issues that must be addressed quarterly. HSG also provides comprehensive referral data analysis to allow for tracking and benchmarking performance over time. Overall, Physician Network Intelligence reveals the key data and insights that executive teams need, while removing the burden of data analysis and interpretation.

To learn more about HSG's Physician Network Intelligence platform or to schedule a customized demonstration for your hospital or health system, contact HSG at 502-814-1182 or email Travis Ansel, Director, at tansel@HSGadvisors.com.

ABOUT HSG -- HSG is a Louisville-based, national healthcare consultancy with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. The organization is dedicated to building high performance physician networks so health systems can address complex changes with confidence. From boosting market power and financial strength to preparing for value-based care, HSG helps healthcare systems, community hospitals and physician practices define and implement their strategy as well as manage physician networks. For more information on HSG's consulting services or Physician Network Intelligence, call 502-814-1180 or visit www.HSGadvisors.com