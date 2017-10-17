Huawei Achieves 970 Mbps Peak Data Rate on Mate 10 Pro

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Huawei announces they have successfully completed an LTE-Advanced Pro technology test at Wembley Stadium in London. The measured peak data rate in the test on EE's network reached 970 Mbps -- the fastest ever recorded on a commercial network. This commercial test used the newly released Huawei Mate 10 Pro on a 4T4R network (four transceivers and four receivers).

A peak data rate of 1 Gbps was delivered in the test using a smartphone on a commercial network, proving the value of MIMO technologies.

Tom Bennett, Director of Network Services and Devices at EE, said, "Huawei's test at Wembley Stadium showcases what can be achieved with 4G by investing in cutting edge technologies. We'll continue to invest, and we'll continue to drive the best performance from the latest smartphones."

Bob Cai, President of LTE FDD Product Line at Huawei, said: "Gigabit networks have become the new benchmark for high-speed mobile broadband networks. As the basic configuration for Gigabit networks, 4T4R is preferred by operators worldwide. Huawei has deployed over 60 4T4R commercial networks globally. We believe Huawei's advanced multi-antenna technology can play an important role in EE's network, both today and in the future."

