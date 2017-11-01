Huawei Champions Open Ecosystems at Eco-Connect Europe 2017

Digitization can't be achieved by any single player; Huawei is working together with partners to build an open digital ecosystem for single-point access to global reach, from Europe, to the world

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, celebrated the power of open ecosystems and collaborative ICT at this year's Huawei Eco-Connect Europe, in Berlin. Under the theme of "Go Digital - Go Cloud" Huawei's flagship event in Europe emphasized the need to create and shape an open, innovative ICT ecosystem to empower the digital transformation of European businesses.

"Digital transformation is no longer a future trend; it's happening now, but digital transformation cannot be done by one single company, or organization, alone," Vincent Pang, President of Western European Region, Huawei commented. "As a reliable digital infrastructure innovator and enabler, Huawei aims to build an open platform in Europe and globally, leading to closer collaboration across the digital industry. This platform will inspire cross-industry innovation, create a digital culture, and bring clear value to European communities and enterprises. And this is why we held the Eco-Connect Conference with our partners."

Collaboration is key to innovation, and helping to develop a thriving digital ecosystem. Over 2,000 partners, customers, media, analysts and KoLs attended Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017 including Intel, Altair, Commvault, KUKA, Orange Business Services and SAP.

During the conference, Huawei also announced plans to build a global cloud network based on its own public clouds, as well as clouds that it has built together with partners. Huawei believes that the cloud will prosper only when it helps customers create value on an ongoing basis. European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has been running their workloads on the public cloud that was jointly developed by Huawei and T-system. Relying on thousands of Huawei's high-performance computing nodes, CERN has lowered the overall maintenance costs of Large Hadron Collider (LHC) experiments by approximately 67% and shortened the online cycle from 90 to 15 days.

OpenLab is also one of Huawei's initiatives to demonstrate its commitment to building digital ecosystems with partners in an open and collaborative way. Various large enterprises and government departments are already implementing solutions developed by Huawei's OpenLabs. For example, Huawei worked closely with Altair to create an enterprise simulation cloud solution for use within research and development in the automotive industry. Huawei has also innovated with partners such as SAP and Oracle to power IoT solutions, enabling customers to build strong, cost-effective power grids. Further demonstrating the company's commitment to an open ecosystem, Huawei will launch its next OpenLab, in Paris, by the end of this year.

As to consumers, Huawei unveiled several new Mobile Services, content partnerships with 15 key app and game developers, as well as two strategic partnerships with key video content providers ahead of the launch of Huawei AppStore and Huawei Video Service in 2018. Additionally, during Huawei eco-CONNECT, MobileIron provided a demonstration of ZeroTouch Enrollment into MobileIron Cloud with the just launched Huawei Mate10 Pro. The demo shows how IT departments and users can save the hassle of hands-on configuration of company-owned Android smartphones and tablets.

Looking to the future, together with Partners, Huawei plans to build a digital ecosystem which allows its customers to develop business globally with single-point access. Huawei is becoming a ICT platform for industry partners and opening up 6 domains with 3000+ Leading ICT APIs.

Meanwhile, Huawei will also invest heavily in cultivating digital talents and developing digital mindset in Europe. "In terms of developing digital talents and cultivating a digital mindset, Europe still has room for improvement. In the last 15 years, Huawei has been committed to supporting ICT Talents and developing digital skills in Europe. Based on the existing programs, we decided to launch a Digital Impact Initiative across Europe to boost digital mindset and help to build stronger digital competences across the region," Vincent Pang said. "In the coming five years we intend to connect and engage with five million people across Europe, equip 100,000 people with digital skills for life and work, and train 5,000 senior ICT professionals."

