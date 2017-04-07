Huawei and Colt Data Centre Services Announce Partnership in Cloud Data Center Infrastructure at CeBIT 2017

HANOVER, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - Huawei has announced a collaboration with Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS for short) which will see the two companies working closely together to serve the hyper scale cloud-based data center solutions. Announced at CeBIT 2017, the partnership will focus on responding to increasing industry requirements for dynamic, cost-effective, and customer-oriented data center infrastructure in the cloud era.

As an industry-leading hosting service provider, Colt DCS is proficient in designing and operating data centers, focusing on reducing operating costs for carriers while ensuring the highest levels of connectivity and security remain uncompromised. Huawei's data center solutions are flexibly deployed, diverse, and cost-efficient, ensuring tailored solutions for a variety of clients.

During the signing ceremony, Leon He, president of West Europe Enterprise of Huawei, highlighted the continued role of ICT in reshaping various aspects of traditional industries: "The data center plays a key role in digital transformation for enterprises. We can see this from the steady increase in the global market for data centers."

Mr. Detlef Spang, CEO of Colt DCS, commented that customers are seeking flexibility in the constantly changing environment of cloud computing for businesses. He emphasized that traditional data centers face challenges in keeping up with rapidly changing industry trends and only by taking full advantage of the latest technologies can data center providers continue to thrive.

The partnership between Huawei and Colt DCS aims at combining the experience, technology, and resources of both companies to foster development in the cloud era and continue to revolutionize data center infrastructure.

About Colt Data Centre Services

Colt Data Centre Services offers flexible and affordable colocation and IT infrastructure solutions. Our connectivity and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is future-proof.

We operate 29 state-of-the-art data centres across Europe and Asia Pacific, offering 24/7 security and local language support. We are connected to a further 530+ third party data centres across our network and are able to offer private links into the major public cloud providers.

As the only data centre provider in the world to secure the highest M&O certification by the Uptime Institute, our operational standards are recognised as industry-leading.

Colt Data Centre Services has over 20 years' experience in designing, building and operating energy-efficient, reliable data centres -- hosting significant financial, media, corporate and cloud wholesale providers across the world.

www.coltdatacentres.net

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Its aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solution portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Its innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow Huawei on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei