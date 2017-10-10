Huawei Launches '4.5G Evolution, Road to 5G Summit' on Nov. 16 at London's ExCel Centre

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Huawei (www.huawei.com) and Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) are co-hosting the "4.5G Evolution, Road to 5G Summit" on November 16 at the ExCel Centre in London at Huawei's 2017 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (http://www.huawei.com/minisite/hwmbbf17/en/index.html).

Scheduled for 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., at ExCel Centre, 3F, Suites 11 and 12, on November 16, the summit provides an interactive discussion on the way forward to 5G, setting out new routes to growth for operators, industry verticals and other stakeholders. Leading service providers including EE, Vodafone, T-Mobile Netherlands, Orange Spain, and Schreder have confirmed to be presenting at the summit.

"The theme of the Summit is 'Giga Experience, Full Service and Unified Network,' which is the future of LTE," says Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, Dr. Peter Zhou. "We can make a better 4.5G Evolution, making the Gigabit experience work, enabling full services, further unifying the network and ultimately getting ready for 5G in all perspectives. This summit will offer mobile network operators, vertical industry partners and ecosystem stakeholders a chance to get together for thoughtful discussion, interaction, and discovery of new paths for long-term growth."

"There's a great deal of talk about, and focus on, how 5G will impact the mobile broadband landscape, but there's still a lot of life left in 4G LTE," states Light Reading's International Group Editor Ray Le Maistre. "Mobile operators need to get on top of how they should evolve their 4G strategies, how to transform their operations in the lead up to 5G's introduction and figure out how they can work with new partners to get the most out of evolved 4G. This summit, based on the experience of some of the industry's leading operators, will help to unveil some of the key options that operators can explore."

For more information on 4.5 Evolution, Road to 5G Summit visit here.

