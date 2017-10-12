Huawei and MediaTek Lead with Completion of Interoperability Development Testing of 5G New Radio

BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Huawei and MediaTek lead the way after the completion of the Interoperability Development Testing (IODT) of 5G New Radio (NR) in the condition of enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and Ultra Density Network (UDN) scenarios. The test is an important part of China's second-phase 5G radio technology testing in Huairou District, Beijing, which is also significant as it will help to guide the building of the 5G terminal industry, especially in its early stages. The cooperative test will accelerate the progress of the end-to-end industry ecosystem including 5G terminals, chipsets, instruments and networks.

Within this IODT test, the test system consists of the 5G base station from Huawei operating on the (3.5GHz) C-Band frequency carrier and 5G new terminals from MediaTek. This test used the 5G NR key technologies as Massive MIMO and the new coding technologies of Polar Code and Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) Code. In the eMBB scenario, the downlink throughput for a single user can exceed 5Gbps, and its peak downlink throughput can reach higher than 8Gbps with a bandwidth of 200 MHz on the 3.4GHz~3.6GHz range. Meanwhile, the traffic density exceeds 70Mbps per square meter in the UDN scenario.

The second-phase 5G Research and Development (R&D) system verification was launched in September 2016 to promote global 5G standardization, accelerate 5G prototype developments, and build the 5G industry chain. The IMT-2020(5G) Promotion Group requires that the system vender should complete the IODT test in an eMBB scenario with the chipset or instrumental company. At the same time, it requires using the common specification of equipment and test, and the IODT test should be conducted following approved new numerology and frame structure complying with 3GPP 5G NR. Additionally, before the IMT-2020(5G) Summit this June, Huawei had already completed IODT focusing on the baseband process with cooperative chipset companies.

Kevin Jou, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, MediaTek Inc., said, "5G is a cutting-edge technology, and the new 5G terminals will play an important role in the future. We are pleased that MediaTek and Huawei successfully completed the IODT testing of 5G New Radio. This will be a milestone for 5G terminal innovation, product development and even for commercial launch."

Dr. Wen Tong, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless Networks, said, "5G is accelerating globally especially in China, Huawei is positively participating in the testing and verification of the 5G key technologies. It reaches great achievements during this IODT test of 5G New Radio. Huawei will continue investing in 5G R&D innovation, strengthen cooperation with industry partners, and make a contribution to build up the strong 5G industry ecosystem."

Huawei initiated the research and innovation of 5G standards and technology in 2009, and has constantly invested in 5G key technologies and product research, large scale field tests and the exploration of 5G typical use cases. Huawei will jointly promote 5G global success with all industry partners.

