Huawei and NTT DOCOMO Successfully Demonstrate Japan's First 5G mmWave CPE Application

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Huawei and NTT DOCOMO, Inc., Japan's largest mobile communications carrier, jointly demonstrated the first live-demo of 5G Customer premises equipment (CPE) application at the DOCOMO Encounter the revelation of "near"-future: - 5G creates lifestyles of future exhibition in Tokyo, Japan.

In the demo, holographic video calls were realized over an end to end network that contains 5G mmWave CPEs, marking the first successful application of a 5G CPE terminal with commercial engineering capability in Japan.

During the demonstration, the 5G core network, 5G base stations, and 5G mmWave CPEs of the end to end 5G network involved in the joint demo are provided by Huawei. Visitors use a Microsoft HoloLens helmet to connect to the end to end 5G network and make holographic video calls with their offsite friends. An immersive experience is created in this demo, with clear voice calls and smooth video footage free of freezing.

The CPE used is one of Huawei's latest innovations, and it is the industry's first 5G mmWave CPE product to help operators to explore 5G FWA services which exceeds an indoor data rate of about 2 Gbit/s, far above that over fixed networks. The CPE allows for a stable performance in bandwidth allocation and transmission latency, delivering a superb experience of holographic video call services over end to end 5G networks. With a high integration, this CPE is now the industry's smallest 5G mmWave CPE product, and its indoor unit is of about 3 Liters in size, suiting for indoor settings. This shows that 5G mmWave CPE products already have commercial engineering capability.

Gan Bin, Vice President of Huawei 5G Product Line, said: "The 5G terminal industry chain is a core link in the 5G E2E industry chain. The first successful live-demo on 5G mmWave CPEs is a groundbreaking progress in our joint effort with NTT DOCOMO to build an end to end industry chain. This success makes us more confident in realizing the goal of commercializing 5G by 2020."

