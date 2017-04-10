Huawei Partners with Global Switch to Build Modular Data Centers Supporting Smart O&M

HANNOVER, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, announced on March 23rd at CeBIT 2017 that it has partnered with the Global Switch, a leading provider of network dense, carrier and cloud neutral multi-tenanted data centers across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Global Switch has built a reputation for creating data centers that set new standards in scale, resilience, and connectivity. Global Switch's latest focus is on improving efficiency in data center operation and maintenance (O&M) while reducing operating expense.

Huawei's mission is to provide simple, efficient, and reliable data center solutions. It leverages innovative technologies such as iPower, iCooling, and iManager in its modular data center solutions to build digital, networked, and smart data centers. As a major data center facility solution provider, Huawei hopes to help Global Switch develop new solutions in building data centers that support smart O&M.

The partnership between Huawei and Global Switch establishes an understanding between both companies to allow them to explore ways to mutually benefit from and develop each other's businesses in respect of data center design, operation and maintenance and the utilization of technical space in a data center.

Diana Yuan, President of Marketing and Solution Sales Department, Enterprise business Group from Huawei, said, "The new technologies of cloud computing, big data, etc., put forward new challenges on data center operators' business models and operating efficiency. However, it is also a great opportunity for new development. Huawei's advanced technologies of network connection, energy efficiency optimization, and smart management should prove beneficial in supporting Global Switch in the future."

Mr. John Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of Global Switch, said, "Global Switch data centers serve customers of diverse scales across many countries and provide them with reliable, secure, and resilient IT infrastructure. O&M cost and efficiency are of great importance to large-scale network dense data centers. We look forward to collaborating with Huawei to improve data center O&M experience and efficiency."

