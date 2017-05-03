Hub Card Enhances Customer Service Performance with Avaya Omnichannel Solution

Avaya Customer Engagement Solutions simultaneously enable the transformation of the user experience and more than doubled the productivity of Brazilian company's contact center

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - The Hub Card -- a program manager specializing in prepaid payment solutions such as gift cards -- has increased scale, productivity and improved responsiveness with Avaya Customer Engagement Solutions.

The Brazil-based organization had an increasing number of customers that the existing contact center solution could no longer support with timely responses. The lack of reports from the call center also made it impossible to measure the quality of care provided.

Avaya Customer Engagement Solutions provided a unified approach, new multichannel capabilities and ease of use that has more than doubled the productivity of the workforce. At the same time, service quality has improved -- from the ability to access real-time and historical reporting and recordings, down to the ability to view the performance of individual agents and determine if additional training is needed.

The new Avaya solutions allowed the company to easily integrate new technologies with existing ones such as their IVR, providing investment protection, and reducing disruption to the operation and to customers.

"Avaya Customer Engagement Solutions have expanded our service capabilities and increased productivity. Previously, each agent managed two thousand contacts each month, but with the new solution they began to attend five thousand calls in the same period. It was a huge evolution."

Adriano Tchen, CTO of Hub Card

About Hub Prepaid

Hub Prepaid, a holding company in the prepaid card industry, is formed by seven companies specializing in electronic payment media: Vale Presente, PayPaxx, Master Power, Social Bank, Hub Card, Fintech Hub and Hub Risk. With a total investment of around 100 million reals and with approximately 250 employees, it operates in all stages of the card business chain, for individuals and legal entities. It is the only one in Latin America with a specialized structure capable of operating from end to end, including issuing and printing cards, personalization, financial administration, authorization and transaction processing. Its vertical and integrated structure allows its companies to deliver solutions in their respective markets, which excel in performance and innovation. One of its companies is the Hub Card Program Manager, for the group companies and large banks, with integrated solutions for the management of prepaid cards (gift card, cards for control of loan payments, management of expenses and receivables).

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

