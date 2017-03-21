HubLogix Launches Vendor Library For eCommerce Retailers

Breaking industry tradition, HubLogix offers visibility to their vendor library as part of a broader strategic initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Targeting the silo mentality that's been a trademark of the EDI business since the 1970s, HubLogix -- a leading provider of ecommerce and fulfillment automation solutions -- is taking a first step towards integration transparency by opening its integration library to the public.

"Integration companies have built a billion-dollar business by forcing retailers to spend tens of thousands of dollars to create the same integrations over and over again," says Christian Hassold, HubLogix CEO. "At HubLogix, our business is built on the idea that these integrations can be scaled, saving retailers thousands of dollars annually."

Shopify, one of the most popular ecommerce platforms in the world, is one client that benefits from the scalability of the HubLogix integrations. "We've used HubLogix to facilitate shipments of our point-of-sale hardware since 2015," says Shopify Sr. Lead, Kiersten Hanly. "HubLogix has been invaluable in ensuring that all of our orders get to where they need to be around the world."

HubLogix customers and prospects can explore the new vendor library and decide which fulfillment points are a fit for their business needs. Vendors are organized by category: 3rd-Party Logistics, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Outdoors & Sporting Goods, Powersports, among many others.

According to HubLogix Senior Vice President for Product, Steve Frechette, "Because all our vendors are configurable for real-time order routing, inventory synchronization, freight selection, and tracking updates, our customers are able to quickly automate their backend fulfillment so they can focus on their core business."

The HubLogix vendor library can be accessed at http://vendors.hublogix.com. Demonstrations will also be taking place during ShopTalk 2017 at Booth SR50 on Startup Row.

About HubLogix

Backed by Sigma Prime Ventures and the United Parcel Service Enterprise Fund, HubLogix is a leading ecommerce fulfillment automation platform for brands and retailers around the world. HubLogix provides seamless connectivity from order through delivery, which helps clients improve order accuracy and reduce the cost of doing business. To learn more, visit hublogix.com.