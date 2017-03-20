HubLogix Puts Order Fulfillment In Fast Lane At ShopTalk 2017

With Fulfillment Speed analytics, retailers gain real-time visibility into vendor performance

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Following a limited beta phase, ecommerce fulfillment automation provider HubLogix will release Fulfillment Insight, its new vendor benchmarking capability, to current customers while unveiling this unique capability at ShopTalk 2017, a premier ecommerce event.

Fulfillment Insight is a feature within the HubLogix platform that provides real-time visibility into the performance of third-party delivery services.

"Speed is everything in the ecommerce business," says Steve Frechette, Senior Vice President of Product for HubLogix. "Research shows that consumers won't reorder from a retailer if a package is more than two days late. Retailers need to know which vendors to use to get orders to customers as quickly as possible."

Ohio-based Woodbury Outfitters, for example, has experienced sales growth and higher customer satisfaction using Fulfillment Insight. "HubLogix has made a significant difference in our revenues and has helped us maintain reliability with our customers," says Colin Wilson, Director of Ecommerce at the hunting-supply retailer. "The real-time visibility we get is driving product assortment decisions that guide our velocity and efficiency. In the ever changing world of ecommerce, having an edge like this sustains profit margins and consumer satisfaction."

HubLogix CEO, Christian Hassold, is excited about the reception Fulfillment Insight is receiving from customers. "Prior to this, there was low visibility into vendor fulfillment performance. With this enhancement, our customers now have a cost-effective platform they can use to keep their fulfillment networks accountable for meeting delivery expectations."

See a demonstration of Fulfillment Insight at ShopTalk 2017 -- just visit Booth SR50 on Startup Row.

About HubLogix

Backed by Sigma Prime Ventures and the United Parcel Service Enterprise Fund, HubLogix is a leading ecommerce fulfillment automation platform for brands and retailers around the world. HubLogix provides seamless connectivity from order through delivery, which helps clients improve order accuracy and reduce the cost of doing business. To learn more, visit hublogix.com or call 877-674-7497.