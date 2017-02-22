Hudbay Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) ( NYSE : HBM) today released its fourth quarter 2016 financial results. All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Summary:

Met or exceeded all production and operating cost guidance for 2016

Increased production of all metals year-over-year, reflecting first full year of commercial production at Constancia and higher throughput levels at Lalor

Achieved cost reduction initiatives in 2016 with consolidated cash cost of $0.93 per pound copper, and consolidated all-in sustaining cash cost of $1.52 per pound copper, lower than 2015 levels by 19% and 30%, respectively 1

Operating cash flow per share of $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $1.64 for the full year 2016 1

Net loss per share of $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2016, due in part to the call premium and fees paid in connection with the senior unsecured notes refinancing

Reduced net debt position by $136 million during 2016 1 and had total liquidity of $391 million as at December 31, 2016, an increase of $114 million during the fourth quarter of 2016

and had total liquidity of $391 million as at December 31, 2016, an increase of $114 million during the fourth quarter of 2016 Successfully completed refinancing of senior unsecured notes, resulting in lower interest costs, extended maturities and more flexible financial covenants

On track to release new technical reports on Rosemont and Lalor during the first quarter of 2017



Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital increased to $122.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from $117.4 million in the same quarter of 2015. While sales volumes were lower compared to the same quarter last year, we benefited from lower operating costs and higher realized prices on all metals. Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital increased to $387.9 million in 2016 from $231.8 million in 2015. This increase reflects the first full year of commercial production from the Constancia mine in 2016 and the resulting growth in sales volumes of all metals. The increase in sales volumes and associated economies of scale in 2016 were complemented by lower operating costs and an increase in realized sales prices for zinc and precious metals compared to last year.

1 Cash cost and all-in sustaining cash cost, net of by-product credits, per pound of copper produced, operating cash flow per share, and net debt are not recognized under IFRS. For a detailed description of each of these non-IFRS financial performance measures, please see the discussion under "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" on page 7 of this news release.

"In 2016, we focused on generating cost efficiencies at our operations, while maintaining strong production results, and those efforts paid off with positive free cash flow generation in a year of cyclical low copper prices," said Alan Hair, president and chief executive officer. "We will continue to focus on efficiency improvements and debt reduction in 2017, in addition to advancing high-return in-house brownfield opportunities, such as increasing the throughput from the Lalor mine and developing the Pampacancha deposit at Constancia."

Net loss and loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $47.3 million and $0.20, respectively, compared to a net loss and loss per share of $255.5 million and $1.09, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2015. While the fourth quarter of 2016 benefited from an increase in gross profit of $19.4 million compared to the same period last year, this was offset in part by $49.9 million in costs primarily relating to the call premium paid to facilitate the early redemption of Hudbay's $920 million of 9.50% senior unsecured notes due 2020 (the "Redeemed Notes").

Net loss and loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 were affected by, among other things, the following items:

Pre-tax loss After-tax loss Per share ($ millions) ($ millions) ($/share) Costs on refinancing of 9.50% senior unsecured notes due 2020 (49.9) (36.5) (0.15) Net loss on mark-to-market of various items (13.7) (10.9) (0.05) Non-cash deferred tax adjustments - (20.7) (0.09)

Hudbay's operations achieved strong quarterly consolidated copper-equivalent production2 and continued low cash costs in both Peru and Manitoba. In the fourth quarter of 2016, consolidated cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, was $0.85, a significant decrease compared to $1.24 in the same period last year. Incorporating sustaining capital, capitalized exploration, royalties and corporate selling and administrative expenses, consolidated all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, in the fourth quarter of 2016 declined to $1.46 from $2.00 in the fourth quarter of 2015. The decline was driven by substantial reductions in sustaining capital expenditures.

The annual cost reduction initiatives announced on February 24, 2016 were achieved as demonstrated through a 4% and 11% reduction in unit operating costs in Peru and Manitoba, respectively, and a 31% reduction in total sustaining capital expenditures, year-over-year, in addition to offsite cost reductions. Actual operating and capital costs were at or below the revised guidance for 2016 provided on February 24, 2016.

2 Production on a copper-equivalent basis is calculated by converting contained metal in concentrate produced at realized prices.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $146.8 million as at December 31, 2016. This increase was mainly a result of operating cash flow of $140.1 million, partly offset by $43.5 million of capital investments primarily at Hudbay's Peru and Manitoba operations, and principal repayments under the revolving credit facilities of $64.0 million during the fourth quarter.

Net debt declined to $1,085.3 million at December 31, 2016 from $1,105.2 million at September 30, 2016. Hudbay's outstanding senior unsecured debt increased by $80.0 million upon completion of the refinancing of the Redeemed Notes in the fourth quarter of 2016. The US$1.0 billion of New Notes (as defined below) have extended maturity dates, significantly reduced interest costs and a more flexible covenant structure. The increase in debt related to the New Notes was more than offset by strong cash flow generation from the business, which was utilized in part to repay debt on the revolving credit facilities.

Financial Condition ($000s) Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Cash and cash equivalents 146,864 118,258 53,852 Total long-term debt 1,232,164 1,223,427 1,274,880 Net debt1 1,085,300 1,105,169 1,221,028 Working capital 121,539 138,211 57,613 Total assets 4,456,556 4,484,805 4,479,585 Equity 1,763,212 1,797,470 1,787,290

Financial Performance Three months ended Year ended ($000s except per share and cash cost amounts) Dec. 31 Dec. 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue 316,654 336,641 1,128,678 886,051 Cost of sales 238,449 277,838 905,800 767,687 (Loss) profit before tax (26,065) (325,610) 5,605 (399,041) Loss (47,273) (255,468) (35,193) (331,428) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.20) (1.09) (0.15) (1.41) Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital 122,257 117,408 387,868 231,821 Operating cash flow per share1 0.52 0.50 1.64 0.99 1 Net debt and operating cash flow per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see page 7 of this news release.

Production and Cost Performance Three months ended Three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Peru Manitoba Total Peru Manitoba Total Contained metal in concentrate produced1 Copper tonnes 33,986 9,797 43,783 37,735 10,404 48,139 Gold oz 5,033 22,449 27,482 6,560 20,184 26,744 Silver oz 723,392 269,286 992,678 636,514 229,360 865,874 Zinc tonnes - 29,144 29,144 - 32,362 32,362 Payable metal in concentrate sold Copper tonnes 35,969 8,223 44,192 48,898 9,816 58,714 Gold oz 6,183 19,158 25,341 7,888 23,996 31,884 Silver oz 701,654 209,671 911,325 511,148 239,967 751,115 Refined zinc tonnes - 28,094 28,094 - 27,064 27,064 Cash cost2 $/lb 1.11 (0.06) 0.85 1.32 0.93 1.24 Sustaining cash cost2 $/lb 1.54 0.58 1.93 1.95 All-in sustaining cash cost2 $/lb 1.46 2.00 Year ended Year ended Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Peru Manitoba Total Peru Manitoba Total Contained metal in concentrate produced1 Copper tonnes 133,432 41,059 174,491 105,897 41,383 147,280 Gold oz 26,276 88,020 114,296 18,839 81,338 100,177 Silver oz 2,760,332 995,564 3,755,896 1,989,664 801,872 2,791,536 Zinc tonnes - 110,582 110,582 - 102,919 102,919 Payable metal in concentrate sold Copper tonnes 132,663 38,788 171,451 94,694 39,906 134,600 Gold oz 24,199 71,328 95,527 15,869 77,910 93,779 Silver oz 2,423,165 758,594 3,181,759 1,159,993 713,183 1,873,176 Refined zinc tonnes - 103,453 103,453 - 101,920 101,920 Cash cost2 $/lb 1.09 0.41 0.93 1.16 1.10 1.15 Sustaining cash cost2 $/lb 1.51 1.16 1.92 2.02 All-in sustaining cash cost2 $/lb 1.52 2.05

1 Metal reported in concentrate is prior to deductions associated with smelter contract terms. 2 Cash cost, sustaining cash cost and all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see page 7 of this news release.

Peru Operations Review

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Constancia mine produced 33,986 tonnes of copper, 5,033 ounces of gold and 723,392 ounces of silver, which remained relatively consistent with the same period in 2015. Full year production of copper, gold and silver was 26%, 39% and 39% higher, respectively, than the full year in 2015, reflecting the ramp-up of Constancia to full production and the improvements in recoveries made in the last year. Production of all metals at Constancia was above the guidance ranges for 2016.

Ore mined during the fourth quarter of 2016 decreased by 25% compared to the same period in 2015 as ore production rates were aligned to mill throughput rates. Mined and milled copper grades in the fourth quarter of 2016 were approximately 8% lower than the same period in 2015 as the mine plan continues to advance to lower levels in the pit.

Optimization of plant performance remains the primary focus for Constancia. Total copper recovery was 81.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to 79.8% in the same period in 2015, as oxidized copper in the ore feed was lower in the current quarter and the metallurgy associated with the varying ore types is better understood. Gold and silver recoveries also improved in 2016 compared to 2015. Recoveries of all metals were slightly lower in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the third quarter as mining began on phase two of the Constancia open pit where the initial near-surface ore contains a greater amount of altered and oxidized mineralization.

Combined mine, mill and general and administrative ("G&A") unit operating costs were $7.98 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $8.09 per tonne for the full year 2016. Unit operating costs benefitted from lower mining costs due to ongoing improvement initiatives. Combined unit operating costs were within guidance expectations.

Cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 were $1.11 and $1.09, respectively, a decrease from the same periods in 2015 of 16% and 6%, respectively, as a result of continued cost optimization and maintenance timing.

Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 were $1.54 and $1.51, respectively, a decrease from the same period in 2015 of 20% and 21%, respectively, as a result of lower capital costs from tailings impoundment construction.

As is typical with large Peruvian mining operations following startup, some of the employees at Constancia have formed a labour union. Negotiations to establish an initial collective agreement are ongoing with representatives of the union.

Manitoba Operations Review

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Manitoba operations produced 9,797 tonnes of copper and 29,144 tonnes of zinc, which were lower than the same period in 2015 mainly as a result of lower mill throughput as well as lower grades at the Lalor mine. However, production of gold and silver was higher than the fourth quarter of 2015 by 11% and 17%, respectively, as a result of higher gold and silver recoveries. During the full year 2016, production of copper was consistent with 2015 levels while production of the other metals increased compared to 2015 as a result of increased production at Lalor and 777. Production of all metals in Manitoba was within guidance ranges for 2016.

Ore mined at Hudbay's Manitoba mines during the fourth quarter of 2016 decreased by 13% compared to the same period in 2015 primarily as a result of lower production at the 777 mine. Ore mined at the 777 mine declined as ground conditions necessitated the implementation of a more conservative stope sequence in order to adapt to more challenging operating conditions as the mine ages. Overall copper and zinc grades were lower in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015 by 8% and 4%, respectively, due to lower grades at Lalor and Reed. Full year ore production at Hudbay's Manitoba mines in 2016 was 7% higher than in 2015 as a result of increased production at the Lalor and 777 mines. Copper, zinc and gold grades in 2016 were lower compared with the grades in 2015 by 9%, 3% and 6%, respectively, and silver grades were higher by 7%.

Ore processed in the Flin Flon concentrator in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 3% lower than the same period in 2015 primarily as a result of lower mine production. Zinc and precious metals recoveries were higher in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015 as a result of higher head grades. For the full year, ore processed in Flin Flon was 5% higher than in 2015 as a result of higher mine production at the 777 mine, partially offset by unscheduled maintenance. Copper and zinc recoveries in 2016 were fairly consistent with 2015, while precious metals recoveries were higher as a result of higher head grades.

Ore processed at the Stall concentrator in the fourth quarter of 2016 was consistent with the same period in 2015. For the full year, ore processed at Stall was 17% higher than in 2015 as a result of higher production at Lalor.

Manitoba combined mine, mill and G&A unit operating costs in the fourth quarter and full year in 2016 were C$96.38 per tonne and C$92.77 per tonne, respectively, 4% and 11% lower than in the same periods in 2015 as a result of ongoing cost reduction initiatives. Combined unit operating costs were within guidance expectations.

Cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, in the fourth quarter of 2016 and full year were negative $0.06 and $0.41 per pound of copper produced, respectively. These were lower compared to the same periods in 2015 due to higher realized zinc prices, decreased purchases of zinc concentrate for processing, and a decrease in general support costs as a result of cost reduction initiatives. Full year 2016 cash cost was positively impacted by increased sales of precious metals.

Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, in the fourth quarter of 2016 and full year were $0.58 and $1.16 per pound of copper produced, respectively, representing a decrease of 70% and 43% per pound, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2015. The decrease in sustaining costs resulted from the same factors impacting results in the fourth quarter described above as well as reduced capital expenditures.

Senior Unsecured Notes Refinancing

On December 12, 2016, Hudbay completed an offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes (the "New Notes") in two series: (i) a series of 7.250% senior notes due 2023 in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million and (ii) a series of 7.625% senior notes due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million. The New Notes are governed by an indenture, dated as of December 12, 2016, among the company, the subsidiaries of the company party thereto as guarantors and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee.

The proceeds from this offering were used to redeem all US$920 million of Hudbay's outstanding Redeemed Notes and to pay a call premium of $47.7 million, prepaid interest associated with the redemption of the Redeemed Notes and transaction costs associated with the New Notes.

Other Recent Developments

Hudbay declared a semi-annual dividend of C$0.01 per share on February 22, 2017. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2017.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

Operating cash flow per share is included in this news release because the company believes it help investors and management evaluate changes in cash flow generated from the various operations while taking into account changes in shares outstanding. Net debt is shown because it is a performance measure used by the company to assess its financial position. Cash cost, sustaining and all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced are shown because the company believes they help investors and management assess the performance of its operations, including the margin generated by the operations and the company. These measures do not have a meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. For further details on these measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures, please refer to page 40 of Hudbay's management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 416-849-1847 or 1-866-530-1554

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release related to the Constancia mine has been approved by Cashel Meagher, P. Geo, Hudbay's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The technical and scientific information related to all other sites and projects contained in this news release has been approved by Robert Carter, P. Eng, Hudbay's Lalor Mine Manager. Messrs. Meagher and Carter are qualified persons pursuant to NI 43-101. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates of scientific and technical information may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please see the Technical Reports for the company's material properties as filed by Hudbay on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Hudbay